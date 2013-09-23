Delicious dishes from 'Jamie Deen's Good Food'

Crispy Parmesan Chicken Cutlets with Arugula and Avocado

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (9 ounces each)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, beaten

11/4 cups panko breadcrumbs

1/3 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2/3 cup canola oil

5 ounces baby arugula

1 large ripe avocado, pitted and sliced into wedges

juice of 1/2 lemon (about 2 tablespoons)

1 tablespoon olive oil

lemon wedges for serving

Method

Lay the chicken breasts out on a cutting board. Hold your knife parallel to the cutting board and slice a breast in half, so one breast is now two cutlets. Repeat with the second breast. Lay the cutlets between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound with a meat mallet to ¼-inch thickness.

Season the cutlets on both sides with salt and pepper.

Arrange three plates in front of you. Add the flour to the first and the beaten eggs to the second. Combine the panko, Parmesan, lemon zest, and salt and pepper in the third.

Dredge each cutlet first through the flour, then the egg, and finally the panko mixture. Arrange them on a clean sheet tray. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 200°F.

Heat the canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once it’s hot, add the cutlets, in two batches, and cook until golden brown on the outside and cooked through, about 3 minutes on each side. Transfer to paper towels to drain and season with salt right when they come out of the pan. Transfer the cutlets onto a sheet tray and keep in the warm oven while you cook the second batch.

Place the arugula and avocado in a large bowl. Drizzle with the lemon juice, olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Toss it all together really well and divide the salad between four plates. Top each salad with a cutlet, place a lemon wedge on each plate, and serve immediately.

Cooking Tip

If your child isn’t a fan of arugula’s unique flavor, you can opt for baby spinach or a milder lettuce.

Baked Apple Turnovers

Makes 8 pastries

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

2 Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and chopped into 1/2-inch cubes

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and chopped into 1/2-inch cubes

3/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg

1 tablespoon water

1 package (17.3 ounces) puff pastry, thawed

1 tablespoon granulated sugar for sprinkling

Method

Melt the butter in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat until it’s foamy. Add the apples and cook, while stirring, for 3 minutes, or until they’re slightly softened. Stir in the brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, ginger, and salt, and continue cooking, stirring, for 3 minutes more, or until the pan looks almost dry and the sugar is syrupy. Remove the apples to a bowl and cool them completely.

Preheat the oven to 400°F and adjust your oven racks to the center. Line two sheet trays with parchment paper. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and water and set it aside.

One at a time, very carefully unfold your sheets of puff pastry on a lightly floured work surface. Roll out each sheet to an 11 by 11-inch square. Cut each sheet into four equal-size squares and place them on the prepared sheet trays. Brush the outside corners of each square with some egg wash and add a scant 1/3 cup filling across the center of each square, going from one corner to the other. Fold the top corner over the filling and press it to seal. Then fold the bottom corner over the last fold and press it to seal. (Two corners of the tart will remain open with the filling peeking out.) Repeat this step with the remaining squares of pastry. Brush the outside of each turnover with egg wash and sprinkle lightly with sugar. Bake for 20 minutes, until puffy and golden. Allow the turnovers to cool a bit before serving.

Cooking Tips

The filling can be made up to two days in advance—but I bet you won’t be able to wait that long to use it. Little cooks can help roll out the puff pastry, add the filling, brush with egg wash and sprinkle with sugar.

World’s Best Chili

Serves 6 to 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large red onion, diced

2 medium bell peppers (green and red), diced

2 stalks celery, diced

5 cloves garlic, chopped

11/2 pounds lean ground beef

1/4 cup chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes

1 can (141/2 ounces) fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 can (12 ounces) beer

2 cans (15 ounces each) kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed

shredded cheddar cheese for serving (optional)

sour cream for serving (optional)

chopped green onions for serving (optional)

Method

Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the onion, peppers, and celery and sauté until soft, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes, just until fragrant.

Stir in the beef, breaking it up with the back of your wooden spoon, and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chili powder, cumin, oregano, and cayenne and sauté for about 2 minutes more. Stir the tomato paste into the beef; this will intensify the flavor. Add both cans of diced tomatoes with their juices, the beer, and all the beans, stirring to combine. Bring the chili to a boil, then reduce to a simmer, cover with a lid, and cook on medium-low for a good 2 hours, stirring on occasion to keep the chili from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

If you like, top each bowl with cheddar, sour cream, and green onions before serving.

Cooking Tip

One of the best things about making a big pot of chili is that you can freeze the leftovers. All the flavors will continue to marry together so it’ll be even better when you reheat it.

Brooke’s MeatLoaf with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella

Serves 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes, drained from oil

1 cup fresh breadcrumbs

1 ball fresh mozzarella (8 ounces), finely chopped

11/4 cups Basic Tomato Sauce (page 206)

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 pounds lean ground beef

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a sheet tray with foil. To a large mixing bowl, add the onion, garlic, eggs, sundried tomatoes, breadcrumbs, mozzarella, 1/4 cup of the tomato sauce, and basil and give it a good stir to combine.

Season the mixture with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Add the beef, season with another pinch of salt and pepper, and toss it all together with your hands, just until combined. (Be sure not to overdo it or the meatloaf will be dense and heavy rather than nice and light.)

Plop the beef down on the prepared sheet tray and use your hands to form it into a loaf shape. Drizzle the top with 3/4 cup of the remaining tomato sauce and bake for 55 minutes. Drizzle the remaining 1/4 cup tomato sauce on top and cook for 5 minutes more, for a total of 1 hour.

Remove the meatloaf from the oven and let it rest for 10 minutes before slicing it up and serving.

Ingredient Note

It’s important to use fresh breadcrumbs here. To make them, add a 4-ounce chunk of baguette to a food processor and grind it up until it’s a fine texture.

Basic Tomato Sauce

Makes about 6 cups

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

2 cans (28 ounces each) whole peeled tomatoes with their juices

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh basil leaves

Method

Add the tomatoes to a blender and puree until smooth. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté until it’s softened and just beginning to turn lightly golden brown, about 5 minutes.

Season the onion with salt and pepper. Stir in the garlic and red pepper flakes and continue to cook, while stirring, for 1 minute. Pour in the tomatoes, bring ’em to a simmer, and

cook on medium heat, stirring on occasion, for 20 minutes.

Turn off the heat, season your sauce with salt and pepper, and stir in the basil.

Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 1 week, or freeze for up to 3 months.