Delicious Delmonico's Dishes

RECIPE 1: DELMONICO'S SLOW ROASTED SHORT RIB PINWHEELS

Ingredients - Slow Roasted Short Rib Pinwheels

4 pounds boneless beef short ribs (rolled into 3 inch pinwheels by butcher)

Sea salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup olive oil

Method - Slow Roasted Short Rib Pinwheels

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

In large sauté pan, heat olive oil. Once hot, add short rib pinwheels, browning all sides until nicely caramelized.

Remove and arrange short ribs on baking tray. Place tray in preheated 250-degree oven and cook 4 ½ to 5 hours.

Remove short rib pinwheels from oven. (Ribs can be refrigerated overnight.)

Heat barbeque grill to 475 - 500 degrees with medium flame, and brush grill with Pompeian Grape Seed Oil to prevent meat from sticking to grill. (If short ribs have been refrigerated overnight, reheat them for 15-20 minutes.)

Add short ribs to grill and baste with your favorite Garland Jack's Secret Six Barbecue Sauce during last five to ten minutes of cooking. When ribs are completely heated through, remove from grill and serve.

RECIPE 2: GRILLED ARTICHOKE & POTATO SALAD

Ingredients - Grilled Artichoke & Potato Salad

3 pounds cooked fingerling potato

4 cups artichoke hearts

2 cups shaved red onion

2 cups peppadew peppers (quartered)

1 cup lemon juice

2 cups extra virgin olive oil

1 bunch scallions sliced

2 tablespoons garlic purée

2 tablespoons chopped chive

2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

Sea salt to taste

Fresh ground black pepper to taste

Pompeian grapeseed oil for grilling