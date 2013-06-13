George Hirsch's backyard dinner party for 10 for under $100

Grilled Bourbon Hot Smoked Sliced Steak

Makes 6-8 servings

Ingredients

2 pounds top sirloin, 2 inches thick

1/4 cup orange juice

8 cloves garlic, chopped

2 Tablespoons Balsamic Vinegar

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon each paprika, basil, oregano, thyme, black pepper

2 teaspoons hot sauce

Method

Place orange juice, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, paprika, basil, oregano, thyme, black pepper and hot sauce in bowl and blend well.

Pour blended marinade over beef and marinate 24-48 hours in refrigerator.

Preheat grill to high heat.

Remove meat from marinade, dry off with paper towels and grill on high heat for two minutes on each side.

Lower heat and allow to cook slowly to desired doneness. Remove from grill and allow meat to rest 5 minutes before slicing. Slice meat thinly against the grain.

Serve Sliced London Broil topped with George Hirsch's Bourbon Sauce.

Bourbon Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup Dijon Mustard

1 cup steak sauce

1 cup bourbon

1 cup honey

1 cup ketchup

1 Tablespoon orange zests

Juice of one lemon

Juice of one orange

Method

In a small saucepan, combine all of the ingredients; simmer gently for 4-5 minutes. Serve with ribs, steak, or grilled meats.

George Hirsch's Chive Crusted Grilled Potatoes

10 servings

Ingredients

3 pounds Fingerling or Small Yukon potatoes, leave skin on & scrub potatoes then dry

1/4 cup olive oil

6 cloves fresh garlic, chopped fine

1/4 cup fresh chives, chopped fine

Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

Method

Pre heat grill to medium high temperature.

Drizzle olive oil and rub over potatoes. Top with fresh chopped garlic, sea salt and fresh ground black pepper.

In a heat-proof pan or foil pan, roast potatoes for about 25 minutes.

Topped with fresh chopped chives.

Grilling Corn on The Cob

Method

Begin by pulling the husks of the corn back, but do not remove them. Remove and discard the silk and then soak the whole cobs in a pot of cold water for 15 minutes.

Preheat the grill to a medium temperature.

Remove the corn from the water and brush the kernels with olive oil. Before you re-wrap the corn in the husks, add a little caramelized garlic, chopped onion, nutmeg and black pepper.

For an flavorful twist, try using herbs & spices such as cilantro, garlic, chipotle chili and fresh lime juice.

Then reposition the husks over the kernels and tie each ear with a piece of loose husk or twine.

Place the prepared ears of corn on a medium heat, turning every 2 minutes.

After a couple of turns, place the corn husk on an indirect heat or on the top shelf of your grill and close the cover.

Allow the corn to slowly roast for another 10 minutes.

You will know it is done when you press a kernel and it shoots out its sweet liquid.

Chocolate Brownie Cookies

Makes 3 dozen large or 6 dozen small

Ingredients

1 1/3 cups butter

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup brown sugar

1 Tablespoon vanilla

2 each eggs

2 1/4 cups flour

2/3 cup cocoa

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 Tablespoons milk

1 1/2 cups pecans, chopped

1 cup mini chocolate chips, semi sweet, or chopped chocolate

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar one minute, or until creamy.

Add eggs, one at a time, beating lightly after each.

Combine flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt. Add to creamed mixture alternately with milk beating at low speed about 1 minute, or just until blended.

Stir in nuts and chocolate chips.

Drop dough by heaping 2 Tablespoons spoonful on ungreased baking sheet.

Bake at 350F for 10 to 12 minutes. Cookies will still appear soft and moist when baked, but firm up on cooling.

Cool slightly, then remove to cooling rack. About 3 dozen cookies.

Tip: Smaller cookies can be made using 1Tablespoon dough for each cookie, baking for 8 to 10 minutes.

George Hirsch's White Sangria

Makes 10 glasses

Ingredients

1 magnum or 2 bottles dry white wine such as Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio

2 oranges

4 limes

2 lemon

1/2 cup Grand Marnier or Orange Liqueur

10 fresh mint sprigs

Method

Cut orange, lemon and limes into slices and combine in a large pitcher. Mix in white wine and Grand Marnier. Let chill for 2 hours.

Just before serving add:1 pint club soda

Mix well, pour Sangria into glasses, top with fresh mint.

George's Bruschetta

Makes 12 Servings

Ingredients

3 cups seeded and diced plum tomatoes

24 cloves caramelized garlic

2 Tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

30 slices French Baguette, sliced 3/4 inch thick

1/4 cup olive oil

6 basil leaves, chopped

Method

To make the topping, combine the tomatoes, garlic, salt and pepper.

Brush the bread on both sides with olive oil and grill 10 to 15 seconds on each side. Press down on the bread with a spatula so that the bread picks up grill marks.

When the bread is grilled, top off the slices evenly with the tomato mixture and place them in a foil pan on the grill. Close the hood and heat for 4 to 5 minutes. Remove the pan and sprinkle each bruschetta with basil and parmesan cheese. Serve with Smoked Bacon Dip

Smoked Bacon Dip

Makes about 3 cups

Ingredients

1/4 pound slab bacon, cut in to small dice and brown until crisp

3/4 cup olive oil mayonnaise

3/4 cup sour cream

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 head caramelized garlic

1/4 cup olive oil

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/4 cup basil fresh chives, chopped

Method

Mix all ingredients except bacon. Refrigerate for one hour to combine flavors. Just before serving top with crisp bacon pieces.

Gazpacho

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients

1/4 cup sweet onion, chopped very fine

10 cups tomato juice

Juice of 2 lemons

1/4 cup sweet red pepper, grilled & chopped very fine

1/4 cup sweet green pepper, grilled & chopped very fine

1 cup fresh plum tomatoes, seeded, chopped fine

4 cloves garlic, fine chop

1/4 cup scallion, fine chop

2 cups cucumber; peeled and seeded, chopped very fine

1 Tablespoon cilantro

1/4 teaspoon hot sauce

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

fresh ground black pepper

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Method

In a large bowl mix all the ingredients and chill for two hours before serving.