Jamie Purviance's mouth-watering ribs

Weber grillmaster Jamie Purviance shares his secret!

Ginger-Rubbed Country Spareribs With Apricot Glaze

Serves 4

Prep time 20 minutes

Grilling time about 3½ hours

Special equipment -- 18-inch-wide heavy-duty aluminum foil

Ingredients for rub

3 tablespoons packed golden brown sugar

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon mustard powder

1/2 teaspoon Chinese five spice

Kosher salt

Ingredients

2 racks St. Louis-style spareribs, each 3-3½ pounds, membrane removed

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon peeled, grated fresh ginger

3 garlic cloves, minced or pushed through a press

1/2 cup apricot preserves

3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

Method

1. Prepare the grill for indirect and direct cooking over low heat (250° to 300°F).

2. Combine the rub ingredients, including 3/4 teaspoon salt. Season the racks all over with the rub, putting more of the rub on the meaty side. Allow the racks to stand at room temperature for 45 minutes before grilling.

3. Grill the racks, bone side down, over indirect low heat, with the lid closed, for 2 hours. Meanwhile, in a saucepan over medium-high heat, warm the oil. Add the ginger and the garlic and cook until fragrant and just starting to brown, about 1 minute, stirring often. Stir in 3/4 teaspoon salt, the preserves, and the soy sauce. Bring to a boil and cook until slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat.

4. Remove the racks from the grill and brush both sides with three-fourths of the apricot-soy glaze. Wrap each rack in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Return the foil-wrapped racks to the grill and continue cooking over indirect low heat, with the lid closed, until the meat has shrunk back from the ends of most of the bones at least 1/4 inch or more in several places and the meat tears easily when you lift each rack, about 1 1/2 hours more. Remove from the grill and let rest until cool enough to handle. Carefully remove the racks from the foil and discard the rendered fat and foil. Brush the racks with the remaining glaze, return to the grill over direct low heat, close the lid, and cook until they are lightly charred, about 5 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove from the grill and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Serve warm.