Recipes for your Caribbean themed party

CHEF BRIAN LUMLEY

Serves: 6

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Pasta Tossed with Mixed Vegetable & a Jerk Coconut Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

1 Rotisserie Chicken (pull the cooked meat from the bones)

1 pack Penne Pasta

1 sml Onion (minced)

3 tbsp Olive oil

4 Large Garlic cloves (minced)

¾ Cup Chicken broth

2 tsp basil

2 tsp Dried Oregano

Â¼ tsp Salt

¼ tsp Pepper

½ Cup Heavy Cream

½ Cup Coconut Milk

¼ Cup Parmesan Cheese

½ Cup Mixed Vegetable

Method:

Cook pasta according to package directions.

Meanwhile in a large skillet, sautee onions in the olive oil until tender (do not brown). Add the garlic & cook for about a minute longer.

Stir in the broth, basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil; cook for about 8 minutes or until the liquid has reduced by half. Stir in both the heavy cream and coconut milk and bring to a gentle simmer.

Cook uncovered and continuously stirring for approx 8-10 mins longer or until sauce is reduced to about 1-1/4 cups. Add the mixed vegetables then the Pulled Rotisserie Chicken. Check for seasoning and adjust to your taste then toss pasta with the sauce & garnish with remaining cheese & herbs.

Bon appetite!

CHEF LUIS LUJAN: from Ritz Carlton's hotel restaurant in Grand Cayman

Warm lobster salad, Avocado, pickled peppers, Scotch bonnet Foam

Serves: 6 as an appetizer

Lobster mix:

3 cups of Maine lobster meat chopped

½ cup mayonnaise

4 tbsp sliced chives

1 ea lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

In a small bowl mix all the ingredients and add lemon juice, season with salt and pepper to taste.

Avocado mix

2 ea avocados

1 ea lime juice

3 tbsp chopped cilantro

½ tsp salt

Pepper to taste

Remove the avocado flesh, and mix with the rest of the ingredients.

Pickled pepper relish

3 tbsp red pepper very small diced

3 tbsp local Cayman seasoning peppers

3 tbsp of shallots very small diced

3 ea black peppercorns

½ cup red wine vinegar

1 tsp sugar

1tsp salt

In a small pot combine all the ingredients, and bring to a boil once. Let cool down.

Scotch bonnet foam

1# pound of Idaho potatoes

½ cup cream

½ cup butter

2 limes

Scotch bonnet paste to taste (recipe below)

Salt and pepper to taste

Peel the potatoes and cooked until soft. Warm the milk and butter and add to potatoes, make basic mashed potatoes, very smooth. Start with one tbsp. of the paste and squeeze the lime, season with salt and pepper. Adjust spiciness to taste. Place mix in a canister and put two cream chargers and shake well before using.

Scotch bonnet paste

½ cup of scotch bonnet pepper flesh

¼ qt cup chopped onion

1ea clove of garlic

1tsp salt

In a small pot place all the ingredients, cover with water, and simmer until the pepper and onions are tender. Blend in a high speed blender and pass thru a fine sieve.

Equipment

3 pots

Cutting board

4 bowls

Blender

Fine Sieve

Potato masher

Lemon juicer (hand held one)

Canister with cream chargers

steak with TiMalice Sauce and Djon Djon Rice and Haitian Cabbage slaw

Pikiz (Haitian Cabbage slaw)

Serves 4

¼ green cabbage, cored and very thinly sliced

¼ red cabbage, cored and very thinly sliced

3 carrots, shredded

¼ large onion, thinly sliced

1 small shallot, thinly sliced

1 to 2 large habanero or other chili peppers, cored, seeded, and finely chopped

Juice of 1 lime

3 cups white wine vinegar

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon adobo seasoning

Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a large bowl, combine the green and red cabbages, carrots, onion, shallot, chilies, lime juice, vinegar, garlic, adobo, salt, and pepper. Toss well to mix.

2. Cover and refrigerate for at least 24 hours or for up to 1 week. The slaw will keep in the refrigerator for about 1 month.

Seabass with Sauce Ti-Malice

4 to 6 servings

Sauce

Ingredients:

1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed and minced

2 shallots, finely chopped

¼ green bell pepper, sliced thin

Â¼ red bell pepper, sliced thin (optional)

2 tablespoons tomato paste

½ teaspoon salt, or to taste

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Juice of Â½ lime (about 1 tablespoon)

2 tsp of finely chopped hot peppers

Method:

1. In a saucepan, heat oil on medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and shallots and cook and stir for 2 minutes.

2. Add peppers, tomato paste, salt, black pepper, pikliz vinegar, and lime juice then cook and stir for 3 minutes.

3. Add 2 cups water and bring to a boil.

4. Cook for 15 minutes on low-medium heat.

5. Let cool.

Steak

Ingredients

4 filets of steak

2 tbs olive oil

1. In a frying pan, heat oil

2. Saute steak

To serve, place steak on plate, and add sauce Ti-Malice

Du Riz Djon Djon (Rice)

Servings: 4

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Oil

1 small onion; chopped

2 garlic cloves; crushed

¼ cup dry Haitian mushroom

16 oz Canned pigeon peas

1 cup rice

2 cup hot Water

1 sprig thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Soak dried mushroom in hot water for 10-15 minutes, drain and reserve water; toss out mushrooms.

2. Heat the oil in a saucepan and add the onion; simmer for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute. Add the peas, and rice; and sautee for 1 minute. Add the water, salt and pepper to taste; bring to a boil then reduce heat simmer, covered, for 15 minutes until rice is cooked.