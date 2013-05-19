Rule the barbecue with Troy Black

Smoking secrets to master the grill.

Whiskey-Marinated Pork Tenderloin

4 servings

Hands-On Time -- 25 min

Total Time -- 2 hours, 35 min.

Ingredients

1 (1-lb.) pork tenderloin

6 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

3 Tbsp. bourbon or whiskey

3 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 Tbsp. honey-Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1⁄4 tsp. freshly ground pepper

1⁄2 tsp. salt

Method

1. Remove silver skin from tenderloin, leaving a thin layer of fat.

2. Whisk together Worcestershire sauce and next 5 ingredients in a small bowl until blended. Pour marinade into a large shallow dish or zip-top plastic freezer bag; add pork, cover or seal, and chill 2 hours, turning occasionally. Remove pork, reserving marinade. Sprinkle pork with salt.

3. Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Grill tenderloin, covered with grill lid, 8 to 9 minutes on each side or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 145°. Remove from grill, and let stand 10 minutes before slicing.

4. Meanwhile, bring reserved marinade to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Boil, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes. Serve with sliced pork.

Beer and Brown Sugar Rib-eyes

4 servings

Hands-On Time -- 12 min

Total Time -- 17 min., plus 1 day for marinating

Ingredients

1⁄2 cup dark beer

1⁄4 cup teriyaki marinade and sauce

1⁄4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

4 (1-inch-thick) rib-eye steaks (about 3 lb.)

3⁄4 tsp. kosher salt

3⁄4 tsp. freshly ground pepper

Method

1. Whisk together first 3 ingredients in a large shallow dish or zip-top plastic freezer bag.

2. Add steaks, turning to coat. Cover or seal, and chill 24 hours, turning once.

3. Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Remove steaks from marinade, discarding marinade. Sprinkle steaks with salt and pepper. Grill, covered with grill lid, 5 minutes on each side or to desired degree of doneness. Remove from grill, and let stand 5 minutes.

Smoky Chicken BBQ Kabobs

8 servings

Hands-On Time -- 20 min

Total Time -- 20 min

Ingredients

4 skinned and boned chicken breasts (about 2 lb.)

1⁄2 large red onion, cut into fourths and separated into pieces

1 pt. cherry tomatoes

8 (8-inch) metal skewers

Smoky-Sweet BBQ Rub (page 29)

White BBQ Sauce (page 23)

Method

1. Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Cut chicken into 1-inch cubes. Thread chicken, onion, and tomatoes alternately onto skewers, leaving 1⁄4 inch between pieces. Sprinkle kabobs with Smoky- Sweet BBQ Rub.

2. Grill kabobs, covered with grill lid, 4 to 5 minutes on each side. Serve with White BBQ Sauce.

Grilled Rosemary Lemonade

Makes -- about 10 cups

Hands-On Time -- 54 min

Total Time -- 1 hour, 34 min.

Ingredients

10 large lemons

11⁄2 cups sugar

4 (6-inch) rosemary sprigs

8 cups cold water

Garnish -- rosemary sprigs

Method

1. Grate zest from lemons to equal 1 Tbsp. Stir together zest, sugar, 4 rosemary sprigs, and 11⁄2 cups water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 30 minutes or until reduced to 11⁄4 cups. Remove from heat; cool completely (about 30 minutes). Discard rosemary.

2. Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Cut 10 lemons in half. Grill lemons, cut sides down, covered with grill lid, 7 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove lemons from grill; cool 10 minutes.

3. Cut each of 2 lemon halves into 5 wedges. Squeeze juice from 9 lemons into a measuring cup to equal 11⁄2 cups. Stir together grilled lemon juice, rosemary syrup, and 8 cups cold water in a 3-qt. pitcher. Serve over ice with grilled lemon wedges; garnish, if desired.

Note -- If you prefer sweeter lemonade, add additional sugar.

Sweet-Grilled Zucchini

4 servings

Hands-On Time -- 9 min

Total Time -- 9 min

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

1⁄2 tsp. minced garlic

1⁄4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1⁄4 tsp. dried crushed red pepper

2 medium zucchini, cut lengthwise into 1⁄4-inch-thick slices

Method

1. Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Whisk together first 8 ingredients in a small bowl. Brush mixture on both sides of zucchini.

2. Grill zucchini, covered with grill lid, 2 minutes on each side or until tender. Serve immediately.

Fresh Herb Potato Salad

10 to 12 servings

Hands-On Time -- 30 min

Total Time -- 1 hour, 15 min.

Ingredients

4 lb. Yukon gold potatoes

1⁄2 cup diced celery

1⁄2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1⁄3 cup finely chopped green onions

3 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and grated

1 cup mayonnaise

1⁄2 cup sour cream

3 Tbsp. chopped fresh tarragon

2 garlic cloves, pressed

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. salt

3⁄4 tsp. freshly ground pepper

Method

1. Cook potatoes in boiling water to cover 30 to 40 minutes or until tender; drain and cool 15 minutes. Peel potatoes; cut into 1-inch cubes.

2. Stir together potatoes, celery, parsley, green onions, and eggs in a large bowl.

3. Stir together mayonnaise and next 6 ingredients; stir into potato mixture. Serve immediately, or cover and chill up to 12 hours.