Rule the barbecue with Troy Black
Smoking secrets to master the grill.
Whiskey-Marinated Pork Tenderloin
4 servings
Hands-On Time -- 25 min
Total Time -- 2 hours, 35 min.
Ingredients
1 (1-lb.) pork tenderloin
6 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
3 Tbsp. bourbon or whiskey
3 Tbsp. maple syrup
2 Tbsp. honey-Dijon mustard
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1⁄4 tsp. freshly ground pepper
1⁄2 tsp. salt
Method
1. Remove silver skin from tenderloin, leaving a thin layer of fat.
2. Whisk together Worcestershire sauce and next 5 ingredients in a small bowl until blended. Pour marinade into a large shallow dish or zip-top plastic freezer bag; add pork, cover or seal, and chill 2 hours, turning occasionally. Remove pork, reserving marinade. Sprinkle pork with salt.
3. Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Grill tenderloin, covered with grill lid, 8 to 9 minutes on each side or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 145°. Remove from grill, and let stand 10 minutes before slicing.
4. Meanwhile, bring reserved marinade to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Boil, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes. Serve with sliced pork.
Beer and Brown Sugar Rib-eyes
4 servings
Hands-On Time -- 12 min
Total Time -- 17 min., plus 1 day for marinating
Ingredients
1⁄2 cup dark beer
1⁄4 cup teriyaki marinade and sauce
1⁄4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
4 (1-inch-thick) rib-eye steaks (about 3 lb.)
3⁄4 tsp. kosher salt
3⁄4 tsp. freshly ground pepper
Method
1. Whisk together first 3 ingredients in a large shallow dish or zip-top plastic freezer bag.
2. Add steaks, turning to coat. Cover or seal, and chill 24 hours, turning once.
3. Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Remove steaks from marinade, discarding marinade. Sprinkle steaks with salt and pepper. Grill, covered with grill lid, 5 minutes on each side or to desired degree of doneness. Remove from grill, and let stand 5 minutes.
Smoky Chicken BBQ Kabobs
8 servings
Hands-On Time -- 20 min
Total Time -- 20 min
Ingredients
4 skinned and boned chicken breasts (about 2 lb.)
1⁄2 large red onion, cut into fourths and separated into pieces
1 pt. cherry tomatoes
8 (8-inch) metal skewers
Smoky-Sweet BBQ Rub (page 29)
White BBQ Sauce (page 23)
Method
1. Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Cut chicken into 1-inch cubes. Thread chicken, onion, and tomatoes alternately onto skewers, leaving 1⁄4 inch between pieces. Sprinkle kabobs with Smoky- Sweet BBQ Rub.
2. Grill kabobs, covered with grill lid, 4 to 5 minutes on each side. Serve with White BBQ Sauce.
Grilled Rosemary Lemonade
Makes -- about 10 cups
Hands-On Time -- 54 min
Total Time -- 1 hour, 34 min.
Ingredients
10 large lemons
11⁄2 cups sugar
4 (6-inch) rosemary sprigs
8 cups cold water
Garnish -- rosemary sprigs
Method
1. Grate zest from lemons to equal 1 Tbsp. Stir together zest, sugar, 4 rosemary sprigs, and 11⁄2 cups water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 30 minutes or until reduced to 11⁄4 cups. Remove from heat; cool completely (about 30 minutes). Discard rosemary.
2. Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Cut 10 lemons in half. Grill lemons, cut sides down, covered with grill lid, 7 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove lemons from grill; cool 10 minutes.
3. Cut each of 2 lemon halves into 5 wedges. Squeeze juice from 9 lemons into a measuring cup to equal 11⁄2 cups. Stir together grilled lemon juice, rosemary syrup, and 8 cups cold water in a 3-qt. pitcher. Serve over ice with grilled lemon wedges; garnish, if desired.
Note -- If you prefer sweeter lemonade, add additional sugar.
Sweet-Grilled Zucchini
4 servings
Hands-On Time -- 9 min
Total Time -- 9 min
Ingredients
1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. brown sugar
1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt
1⁄2 tsp. minced garlic
1⁄4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1⁄4 tsp. dried crushed red pepper
2 medium zucchini, cut lengthwise into 1⁄4-inch-thick slices
Method
1. Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Whisk together first 8 ingredients in a small bowl. Brush mixture on both sides of zucchini.
2. Grill zucchini, covered with grill lid, 2 minutes on each side or until tender. Serve immediately.
Fresh Herb Potato Salad
10 to 12 servings
Hands-On Time -- 30 min
Total Time -- 1 hour, 15 min.
Ingredients
4 lb. Yukon gold potatoes
1⁄2 cup diced celery
1⁄2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1⁄3 cup finely chopped green onions
3 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and grated
1 cup mayonnaise
1⁄2 cup sour cream
3 Tbsp. chopped fresh tarragon
2 garlic cloves, pressed
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. salt
3⁄4 tsp. freshly ground pepper
Method
1. Cook potatoes in boiling water to cover 30 to 40 minutes or until tender; drain and cool 15 minutes. Peel potatoes; cut into 1-inch cubes.
2. Stir together potatoes, celery, parsley, green onions, and eggs in a large bowl.
3. Stir together mayonnaise and next 6 ingredients; stir into potato mixture. Serve immediately, or cover and chill up to 12 hours.