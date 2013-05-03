Sarah Grueneberg's taste of Derby cooking
Sarah Grueneberg, guest chef for Churchill Downs Mansion, whips up this delicious Derby brunch favorite!
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Acacia Honey
Serves 6
Ingredients
3 eggs, separated
1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup ricotta cheese
3/4 cup buttermilk
3/4 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
Zest of 1 lemon
Honey for serving
Method
1. In a large bowl, whisk egg yolks, sugar, salt, ricotta, buttermilk, flour and baking powder until smooth. Separately, whisk egg whites until they form medium peaks. Fold in 1/4 of the egg whites and lemon zest into the ricotta batter. Fold in remaining egg whites until incorporated.
2. Heat a nonstick pan or griddle over medium low heat. Using a ladle or pastry bag, pour small rounds of batter onto the pan and cooking on each side for about one minute, until golden.
3. Drizzle with honey and enjoy!