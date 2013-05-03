Expand / Collapse search
Kyle Ford's Cinco de Mayo margaritas

Mixologist Kyle Ford shows off these delicious drinks for Cinco de Mayo!

Margarita Fizz

Makes 6.5 cocktails

Ingredients

13 oz. Blanco Tequila

6.5 oz. Cointreau

5 oz. fresh lime juice, fine-strained

6.5 oz. filtered water

Method

1. Prepare batch in a large container and funnel into a soda siphon.

2. Charge with CO2 and keep on ice or in a refrigerator.

3. Serve over ice in a rocks glass.

4. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Smokey Margarita

Ingredients

1 oz. Anejo Tequila

1 oz. Mezcal

1 oz. Cointreau

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Method

1. Shake all ingredients with ice.

2. Strain over ice in a hickory smoked salt-rimmed rocks glass.

3. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Lemon Basil Margarita

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Cointreau

1/2 oz. Lemon Juice

1/2 oz. Lime Juice

3 basil Leaves

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and add ice.

2. Shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass.

3. Garnish with basil and lemon wheel.