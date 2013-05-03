Kyle Ford's Cinco de Mayo margaritas
Mixologist Kyle Ford shows off these delicious drinks for Cinco de Mayo!
Margarita Fizz
Makes 6.5 cocktails
Ingredients
13 oz. Blanco Tequila
6.5 oz. Cointreau
5 oz. fresh lime juice, fine-strained
6.5 oz. filtered water
Method
1. Prepare batch in a large container and funnel into a soda siphon.
2. Charge with CO2 and keep on ice or in a refrigerator.
3. Serve over ice in a rocks glass.
4. Garnish with a lime wheel.
Smokey Margarita
Ingredients
1 oz. Anejo Tequila
1 oz. Mezcal
1 oz. Cointreau
.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
Method
1. Shake all ingredients with ice.
2. Strain over ice in a hickory smoked salt-rimmed rocks glass.
3. Garnish with a lime wheel.
Lemon Basil Margarita
Ingredients
1 1/2 oz. Blanco Tequila
1 oz. Cointreau
1/2 oz. Lemon Juice
1/2 oz. Lime Juice
3 basil Leaves
Method
1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and add ice.
2. Shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass.
3. Garnish with basil and lemon wheel.