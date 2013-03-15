St. Patrick's Day feast

Get your St. Patrick's Day celebration off to the right start with these delicious recipes!

Traditional Irish Coffee

Ingredients

1 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream

1 oz Bushmills Whiskey

Fresh brewed coffee

Fresh whipped cream

Method

1. Pour Baileys, Bushmills and coffee into a mug

2. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and green sprinkles (optional)

Bailey's Velvet Mocha

Ingredients

2 oz Baileys with a hint of coffee

4 oz hot chocolate

Fresh whipped cream

3 coffee beans

Method

1. Pour hot chocolate and Baileys into a coffee mug

2. Top with a dollop of whipped cream

3. Garnish with coffee beans

Irish Martini

Ingredients

1 oz Baileys with a hint of Mint

1 oz vodka

1 oz espresso

Chocolate mint stick

Mint sprig (optional)

Method

1. Pour Baileys with a hint of Mint, vodka, ice and espresso into a shaker and shake until very frothy

2. Strain into a martini glass, making sure that the foam is on top to make it look like a cappuccino

3. Add chocolate mint stick and mint sprig as a garnish (optional)

Irish Milkshake

Ingredients

1 oz Baileys with a hint of Creme Caramel

1 oz iced coffee

1 cup chopped ice

1 tablespoon espresso

2 scoops coffee ice cream

Caramel sauce

Whipped cream

Method

1. Add Baileys, iced coffee and coffee ice cream to a blender

2. Blend on high with chip and ice until smooth

4. Pour into a glass

3. Top with espresso, whipped cream, and a caramel drizzle

Black and Tan

Ingredients

Guinness Draught

Harp Lager

Method

1. Fill half your glass with harp lager, then fill the rest of your glass with Guinness

2.Draught (from a can works best) by pouring it over the back of a spoon in order to keep the beers layered

Black Velvet

Ingredients

3 oz Sparkling Wine

Fill with Guinness Draught

Method

1. Pour your sparkling wine into a champagne flute, then fill the rest of the flute with Guinness Draught.

Fighting Irish

Ingredients

1 oz. Bushmills Honey Whiskey

4 oz. Harp Lager

Method

1. Add your ingredients into the glass of your choice

Guinness Float

Ingredients

3 scoops vanilla ice cream

1 can Guinness Draught

Method

1. Add ice cream to glass

2. Pour Guinness carefully on top of the ice cream and wait for the head to go down, fill to top

3. Blend if you would like a milkshake

Shepherd's Pie

Ingredients

4 lbs beef chuck or round cut into cubes

4 tablespoons shortening

2 quarts boiling water

Juice from one lemon

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 cloves of garlic, minced

4 bay leaves

2 tablespoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

2 dashes of ground cloves

2 tablespoons sugar

2 small cans white onions

2 large cans Irish potatoes

2 bunches carrots, sliced

2 packages pie crust mix

1 cup flour

Small Mason Jars

Method

1. Dredge meat in flour, melt shortening until it is smoking hot

2. Brown meat and add water, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce

3. Add garlic, onion and bay leaves.

4. Add dry ingredients

5. Bring to a boil, then lower heat to a medium setting.

6. Cook slowly for two hours, adding water to cover if necessary

7. Add sliced carrots, cook for 15-20 minutes on high heat, add potatoes and onions, let cook ten more minutes or until vegetables are tender

8. Prepare pie crusts as instructed on the package

9. Pour stew into Mason Jars and cover with pie crust

10. Bake in 400 degrees Fahrenheit until crust is golden brown

Green Eggs and Ham

Green Eggs ingredients

1 dash cooking oil spray

1 whole large green bell pepper

4 whole large eggs

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Heat a non-stick skillet to medium low heat. Lightly spray skillet with cooking oil spray

2. Cut bell pepper into 4 1/2 inch thick slices (you can use one bell pepper or different colors of bell peppers to give a variety of colors)

3. Place pepper rings in the skillet

4. Crack one egg into each pepper ring. Cover and cook for a few minutes, until egg yolks are to desired firmness. If you like your yolks firm, it helps to break the yolk right after cracking into pepper rings

5. Season to taste

Green Hollandaise Sauce ingredients

3 extra large egg yolks

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

1 ½ to 2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 tablespoon chopped dill

¼ teaspoon salt

Ground pepper

Method

1. Add the eggs, lemon juice (start with 1 1/2 tablespoons), parsley, dill, salt, and a pinch of pepper to a blender

2. Pulse to combine

3. On medium to medium high speed, slowly add in the hot melted butter, just a little at a time. You don't want to cook your eggs with the hot butter, you want to thicken the sauce

4. Taste for seasoning

Bangers and Mash

Ingredients

2 links of Smithfield smoked sausage

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 large onion, sliced in half and thinly sliced

1/2 tablespoon flour

6 oz. canned chicken or beef stock

Salt and pepper

32 oz. can of potatoes

3/4 cup milk, warmed

5 tablespoons butter

Method

1. Pour a tablespoon of oil into a skillet and add a tablespoon of butter. Turn the heat to medium and add the onions

2. Cook those, stirring often, for 20 to 25 minutes minutes, or until caramelized and golden brown

3. Meanwhile, bring one pot of water to about 149°F, using a meat thermometer to check. Gently drop the sausages in and cook for 20 minutes, checking the temperature often to make sure it cooks properly

4. Bring a second pot of water to a boil and add the potatoes. Cook those for 20 minutes as well

5. After the onions are well caramelized, sprinkle the flour on top and cook for another minute

6. Add the chicken or beef stock. Reduce heat to a simmer, and cook for 10 to 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste

7. When the sausages are done, remove them from the water and dry with some paper towels. Pour about 1 tablespoon of canola oil into a large skillet and cook them over medium heat until they are browned all over

8. When the potatoes are done, drain in a colander. Pass the potatoes through a potato ricer into the empty pot, or mash them with a potato masher. Add the rest of the butter and warmed milk. Stir well and season with salt and pepper

9. Add the potatoes to a plate, top with sausage and the onion gravy

Irish Stew

Ingredients

1/4 cup olive oil

1 1/4 pounds well-marbled chuck beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch pieces

6 large garlic cloves, minced

48 oz. of canned beef stock or beef broth

1 cup of Guinness beer

2 tablespoons canned tomato paste

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons butter

56 oz. of canned potatoes

1 large onion, chopped

16 oz. can of sliced carrots

8 oz. can of corn

Salt and Pepper

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Method

1. Heat olive oil in heavy large pot over medium-high heat. Lightly salt the beef pieces. Working in batches if necessary, add the beef (do not crowd the pan, or the meat will steam and not brown) and cook, without stirring, until nicely browned on one side, then use tongs to turn the pieces over

2. Continue to cook in this manner until all sides are browned, about 5 minutes

3. Add garlic and sauté 1 minute

4. Add beef stock, Guinness, tomato paste, sugar, thyme, Worcestershire sauce and bay leaves

5. Stir to combine. Bring mixture to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, then cover and simmer 1 hour, stirring occasionally

6. While the meat and stock is simmering, melt butter in another large pot over medium heat. Add potatoes, onion and carrots

7. Sauté vegetables until golden, about 20 minutes. Set aside until the beef stew in step one has simmered for one hour

8. Add vegetables to beef stew. Simmer uncovered until vegetables and beef are very tender, about 40 minutes. Discard bay leaves. Tilt pan and spoon off fat

9. Transfer stew to serving bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste

10. Sprinkle with parsley and serve

Irish Pot Pie

See recipe from above for stew. To make individual pot pies, pour stew into ramekins, top with pie crust, and bake.

Ingredients

Prepared pie crust

1 large egg yolk

Green food coloring

Method

1. Pour stew into ramekins

2. Use a cookie cutter to cut out the shape of a shamrock in the pie crust (optional) and cover the stew with the crust

3. Add a few drops of green food coloring into egg yolk

4. Dust the crust with green egg yolk

5. Bake in 400 degrees Fahrenheit until crust is browned