Celebrate National Meatball Day

Delicious dishes from Daniel Mancini, founder of MamaMancini's Meatballs.

Deconstructed Pesto Meatball

Beef meatball and sauce topped with basil leaves, pine nuts, olive oil and parmesan cheese

Ingredients

1 package of Beef MamaMancini's Meatballs

1 cup of chopped basil leaves

1 tbl sp of pine nuts

1/2 cup of parmesan cheese

Method

Heat meatballs in a pot for 15 minutes.

Assemble all ingredients.

Drizzle with olive oil.

Meatball with Spiral Pasta

Beef meatball and sauce topped with peas, mini cubed mozzarella, parmesan cheese with 1/2 cup of corkscrew pasta topped off with a drizzle of olive oil

Ingredients

1 package of Beef MamaMancini's Meatballs

1 cup of cubed mozzarella

1/2 cup of corkscrew pasta

1/2 cup of parmesan cheese

Method

Heat meatballs in a pot for 15 minutes.

Assemble all ingredients.

Drizzle with olive oil.

Meatball with Spicy Green Peppers and Provolone

Beef meatball and sauce topped with spicy green peppers and sharp provolone with a drizzle of olive oil

Ingredients

1 package of Beef MamaMancini's Meatballs

1 cup of chopped spicy green peppers

1/2 cup of sharp provolone, diced

Method

Heat meatballs in a pot for 15 minutes.

Assemble all ingredients.

Drizzle with olive oil.

Meatball with Roasted Cauliflower

Beef meatball and sauce topped with roasted cauliflower, grated parmesan cheese with a drizzle of olive oil

Ingredients

1 package of Beef MamaMancini's Meatballs

1 cup of cauliflower, chopped in pieces

1/2 cup of parmesan cheese

Method

Place cauliflower on baking sheet, roast in oven for 20 minutes or until brown.

Heat meatballs in a pot for 15 minutes.

Assemble all ingredients.

Drizzle with olive oil.

Meatball Sandwich

Beef meatball stuffed in a ciabatta roll pocket

Ingredients

1 package of Beef MamaMancini's Meatballs

6 Ciabatta Rolls

Method

Heat meatballs in a pot for 15 minutes.

While meatballs are heating, cut the ciabatta rolls in half, scoop out the inside so that it is in a shape of a pocket.

Stuff meatballs into the ciabatta roll and serve.