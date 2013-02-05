Bobby Deen's low-calorie favorites

Try these comfort foods at 350 calories or less!

Charleston Shrimp and Grits

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 Canadian bacon slices

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium green bell pepper, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1/4 cup dry white wine

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup fat-free half-and-half

(or use low-fat; optional)

3/4 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

3/4 cup quick-cooking grits

Chopped scallions (dark green tops only), for serving

Method

1. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the bacon, onions, and bell peppers and cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables are softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the white wine and let it bubble until it is mostly evaporated, about 1 minute.

2. In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of the chicken broth and stir until dissolved. Add the remaining broth to the skillet along with the half-and-half and the cornstarch mixture. Bring to a gentle boil and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes, until slightly thickened. Add the shrimp and cook until opaque, about 3 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, cook the grits according to the package directions.

4. Serve the shrimp and sauce over the grits, and top with the scallions.

Mini Savannah Crab Cakes

Ingredients

8 ounces fresh or canned lump crabmeat, drained if canned

6 tablespoons dried bread crumbs

2 tablespoons finely chopped scallions (white and light green parts only)

2 tablespoons light mayonnaise

1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

1 large egg white, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 lemon, cut into wedges, for serving

Method

1. In a large bowl, stir together the crabmeat, 3 tablespoons of the bread crumbs, the scallions, mayonnaise, jalapeños, egg white, Old Bay, and mustard.

2. Form the mixture into 1½-inch patties. Place the remaining 3 tablespoons bread crumbs in a bowl. Dip each crab cake in the bread crumbs to lightly coat. Spray a skillet gen- erously with cooking spray and place over medium-high heat. Cook the crab cakes in batches, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes per side. To prevent sticking, spray the skillet with more cooking spray between batches.

Quick Pickled Cucumbers

Ingredients

2 medium cucumbers, peeled and sliced thinly

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup fat-free Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

Method

1. In a medium bowl, toss the cucumbers with the vinegar and salt. Cover with plastic wrap and let the cucumbers stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

2. Pour off any excess liquid and stir in the yogurt and dill. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate the salad until you are ready to serve.

Chocolate Marshmallow Mousse

Ingredients

1 package (3.4 ounces) chocolate pudding mix (not instant)

2 cups 2% milk

3/4 cup Marshmallow Fluff

Fat-free whipped topping (or use light; optional), thawed, for serving

Method

1. In a medium saucepan, combine the pudding mix and milk and bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. As soon as the mixture reaches a boil, turn off the heat and whisk in the Marshmallow Fluff. Divide the mixture among six dessert cups and refrigerate until cool. Top each with a dollop of whipped topping before serving.