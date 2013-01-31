Sandra Lee's Super Bowl party foods

Take the guesswork out of your Super Bowl party with these delicious recipes!

Football Hand Pies

Makes 8 pies

Prep -- 30 minutes

Bake -- 10 minutes

Cool -- 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup apple pie filling (chop apples into smaller pieces)

1/4 cup chopped toasted pecans

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 egg

2 teaspoons water

1 package refrigerated piecrust (2 crusts)

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 to 2 teaspoons milk

Method

1. Preheat oven to 425F. In a small bowl, combine pie filling, pecans, and cinnamon. Using kitchen shears, cut apples into small pieces; set aside. In a small bowl, beat egg and the water with a fork until combined; set aside.

2. On a lightly floured surface, roll 1 crust out to about 12 inches. Using a football-shape cookie cutter, cut 8 shapes. Brush edge of shapes with egg mixture. Place about 1 tablespoon of apple mixture on each circle. Roll out second crust and cut 8 more football shapes. Place crust over filling. Press edges with a fork to seal. Transfer to a large cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

3. In a small bowl, combine the 1 tablespoon cinnamon and 1/4 cup sugar. Brush pies with egg mixture and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Using a fork, poke holes in top of pies. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes until lightly browned. Cool for 5 minutes and remove from pan. When fully cooled, transfer to a reusable plastic container in a single layer. Store for up to 1 day.

4. In a small bowl, combine powdered sugar, vanilla, and enough milk to create a piping consistency. Transfer to small resealable plastic bag.

5. Transfer to tailgate. When ready to serve cut a small corner of bag. Decorate pies to look like footballs.

Super Subs

Makes 8 servings

Prep -- 30 minutes

Chill -- up to 24 hours

Grill -- 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 Italian-style loaf of bread (12 to 14 inches long)

1 cup chopped pimiento-stuffed green olives

1/4 cup chopped pepperoncini

1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves

1/2 cup roasted red peppers, cut into strips

1/2 pound sliced baked ham

1/2 pound sliced provolone cheese

1/2 pound sliced genoa salami

8 5- to 6-inch wooden picks or skewers

Method

1. Cut bread in half horizontally. Place bottom of loaf cut side up on a large piece of foil. Spread chopped olives and pepperoncini over bread. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning.

2. Layer with basil, red peppers, ham, cheese, and salami. Add loaf top. Wrap tightly with foil and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

3. Transfer to tailgate. Place the sandwich on a medium grill and cook for about 15 minutes until heated through and cheese is melted, turning occasionally. (Or serve cold.)

4. Remove foil. Secure the sandwich with wooden picks. Cut between picks into 8 servings.

Hot Wings with Cool Cucumber Dip

Makes 8 servings

Prep -- 20 minutes

Bake -- 30 minutes

Grill -- 5 minutes

Ingredients

12 chicken wings

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup hot sauce

1/4 cup melted butter

2 cups celery sticks

1 recipe Cool Cucumber Dip (see recipe, below)

Method

1. Preheat oven to 375F. Using kitchen shears remove wing tips and discard. Cut remaining pieces in half. Spray a sheet pan with nonstick spray and arrange chicken wings in single layer.

2. Bake wings for 30 minutes, turning once. Transfer wings to a disposable aluminum pan. In a small bowl, combine hot sauce and butter. Drizzle over wings and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate up to 1 day.

3. Transfer wings to tailgate. Place aluminum pan on medium grill and stir for about 5 minutes until butter has melted. Transfer wings to grill rack over medium heat. Cook, turning occasionally, for about 15 minutes until heated through and browned. Return to pan and toss with remaining butter sauce.

4. Serve with celery sticks and Cool Cucumber Dip. Cool Cucumber Dip -- In a medium bowl, stir together 11/2 cups creamy cucumber salad dressing, 1/4 cup finely chopped seeded cucumber, and 1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper.

Spicy Bloody Mary

Makes 1 serving

Prep 10 minutes

Ingredients

3 ounces vegetable juice, V-8 Spicy Hot or Original

1 tablespoon cocktail sauce, McCormick Extra Hot or Original

1/2 ounce lemon juice

2 ounces vodka, Smirnoff

2 dashes red hot pepper sauce

Dash celery salt

Dash ground black pepper

Dash Worcestershire sauce

Ice cubes

Garnish -- Pickle spear, pimiento-stuffed green olives on cocktail picks, celery sticks

Method

1. In a large glass combine vegetable juice, lemon juice, vodka, hot sauce, celery salt, black pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Pour into another large glass. Pour back and forth between glasses until blended.

2. Fill a tall serving glass with ice. Strain mixture into ice-filled glass. Garnish with a pickle spear, olives, and celery sticks.

Royal Maple Tea

Makes 8 servings

Prep -- 30 minutes

Ingredients

10 cups water

8 tea bags

1 navel orange

4 whole cloves

Sugar

1 1/2 cups whisky, Crown Royal Maple Finished Flavored Whisky

Ice cubes

8 orange slices and/or wedges

Method

1. In a large saucepan bring the water to a boil. Remove from heat add tea bags, 3 wide strips of peel from orange, and cloves. Let steep for 4 minutes. Remove tea bags, orange peel, and cloves. Let steep for 4 minutes. Remove tea bags, orange peel, and cloves. Sweeten to taste. Allow to come to room temperature.

2. Juice navel orange and add to tea with whisky, Transfer to a large container. Transfer tea, ice cubes, and orange slices to tailgate.

3. Fill large glasses with ice, top with tea, and garnish with orange slices.

