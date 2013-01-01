Get a fresh start with Dari Alexander's 'Quick and Clean' diet

News anchor and author wants you to hit the reset button!

In this recipe tender Boston lettuce leaves substitute for traditional taco shells.

Shrimp Taco Lettuce Wraps

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

3-4 ounces large raw shrimp, peeled, deveined, and chopped

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

4 cup bean sprouts

4 large Boston lettuce leaves

1 small tomato, chopped

1 teaspoon chopped cilantro

2 limes

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Method

1. Heat the oil in a medium skillet.

2. Add the shrimp, garlic, and beans sprouts. SautÃ©, stirring, until the shrimp are just pink.

3. Lay the lettuce leaves on a platter or individual plates and spoon the shrimp mixture over them.

4. Add the chopped tomato, sprinkle with cilantro, drizzle with lime juice, and season with salt and pepper.

Per serving: Calories 232; total fat 12 g; saturated fat 1 g; cholesterol 129 mg; sodium 333 mg; carbohydrates 13 g; dietary fiber 4 g; sugars 5g; protein 20 g

Recipe from Dari Alexander's book "The Quick and Clean Diet"