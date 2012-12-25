New Year's cupcakes

Georgetown Cupcakes gets seasonal with this delicious treat!

Georgetown Cupcake Champagne Cupcakes and Champagne Buttercream Frosting

Makes 18 cupcakes or 36 mini cupcakes

Ingredients

For the cupcakes

2 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp sifted baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

8 tbsp unsalted butter

1 3/4 cups sugar

2 eggs

2 1/4 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 1/4 cups whole milk

1/2 cup champagne (or non-alcoholic sparkling cider)

For the frosting

16 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 cups sifted confectioners' sugar

1 tsp whole milk

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/8 tsp salt

1/4 cup champagne (or non-alcoholic sparkling cider)

For serving (optional)

Champagne glasses

Sliced strawberries

Melted chocolate

Method

1. Preheat oven to 350F and line cupcake pans with baking cups or grease with butter.

2. Sift together dry ingredients and set aside. Combine vanilla extract and milk in a liquid measuring cup and set aside.

3. With an electric mixer, cream together butter and sugar for 3-5 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, and mix after each addition.

4. Add 1/3 of dry ingredients, followed by 1/3 of milk mixture. Mix slowly until all incorporated. Repeat until all dry ingredients and milk mixture have been added. Slowly mix in champagne until fully incorporated.

5. Scoop batter into cupcake pans so that each well is 2/3 full, and bake for 18-20 minutes (for regular-sized cupcakes) or 10-12 minutes (for mini cupcakes).

6. For the frosting: Place the butter in the bowl of a stand mixer or in a bowl with a handheld mixer. Add the confectioners' sugar; beat on medium seed until well incorporated. Add the milk, vanilla extract, salt, and champagne, and beat on high speed until light and airy. Frost cupcakes with a swirl of frosting and enjoy!

For a fun New Year's Eve serving presentation - layer champagne mini cupcakes, champagne buttercream frosting, sliced strawberries, and melted chocolate in champagne flutes! Serve and enjoy!