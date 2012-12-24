Paula Deen's Christmas feast

Queen of Southern cuisine shares her holiday favorites!

Christmas Morning Casserole

Serves 6

Cooking time 1 Hours

Ingredients

2 cups Smithfield Ham, diced

1 bag hash browns

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup smoked gouda cheese, grated (can substitute cheddar)

1/2 cup green onion, chopped

5 eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt (omit if using Smithfield country ham)

3/4 cup butter melted

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a casserole dish, layer hashbrowns, ham and cheese until all gone. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together green onion, eggs, milk, sour cream, pepper, salt and butter. Pour mixture over casserole and bake for an hour.

Cheesy Southern Quiche With Country Ham

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients

1 large egg white

3 tablespoons shredded Cheddar cheese

3 large eggs

1 1/2 cups half-and-half

1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

6 ounces thinly sliced fully cooked country ham, cut into ½-inch-wide strips

1 tablespoon butter, cut into small bits

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Roll the dough out to a 3/8-inch thickness and line a 9-inch pie plate. Line the dough with foil and fill with dried beans or pie weights. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, then remove the foil and beans or weights and bake for 5 to 7 minutes longer.

Take the crust out of the oven, but leave the oven on and increase the oven temperature to 375°F. Brush the bottom of the crust with the egg white and sprinkle evenly with the cheese. Return the crust to the oven and bake until lightly browned, 10 to 13 minutes.

In a medium bowl, prepare the custard by whisking together the whole eggs, half-and-half, nutmeg, salt, and black pepper.

Lay the ham over the bottom of the partially baked crust and carefully pour in the custard.

Dot the top with the butter pieces and return to the oven. Bake until the top of the quiche is puffed up and golden and the middle is almost set, 25 to 35 minutes. Let the quiche cool for at least 15 minutes on the counter. That middle will keep on cooking gently. By the time you cut into it, the quiche should be good and set so that your slices come out nice and clean.

Gorilla Bread

Ingredients

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

3 cans (12 ounces each) refrigerated biscuit dough

8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter

1 cup packed light brown sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 12-cup bundt pan with butter, oil or cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the granulated sugar and cinnamon. Cut each biscuit round into 4 wedges and dredge each wedge in the cinnamon sugar. Layer the wedges in the prepared pan.

In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Add the brown sugar and stir until melted. Pour over all the biscuit pieces. Bake until golden brown, 45 to 55 minutes. If you see the gorilla bread beginning to brown too quickly, loosely cover it with some foil. Let the bread cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then invert onto a plate. This is best served warm so that it's nice and gooey.

Fruit Salad with Honey Dressing

Ingredients

1 avocado, peeled and sliced

1 banana, sliced

1 apple, cored and diced

1/4 teaspoon prepared mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoon poppy seeds

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, plus the juice of one lemon

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup orange juice

1/3 cup honey

1 (11-ounce) can mandarin oranges, drained

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Method

For the dressing, combine the honey, orange juice, oil, 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, and mustard in a jar with a tight lid; cover and shake well. Toss the apple, banana, and avocado with juice from 1 lemon to prevent the fruit from turning brown. Combine the fruit, raisins, and nuts in a glass bowl. Add the dressing and stir gently. Serve on red leaf lettuce.