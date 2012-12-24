Amanda Freitag's perfect holiday dinner

Celebrity chef Amanda Freitag whips up this delicious meal.

Rosemary and Olive Oil Pork Loin With Fuji Apples

Ingredients

1 1/2 pound Smithfield rosemary & olive oil marinated pork loin

2 cups Fuji apples, cored, large dice (skin on)

1 Spanish onion, cut into eighths

3 Tbsp butter, melted

Salt and cracked black pepper

Method

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Sear pork loin on a grill pan or in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Brown the pork loin on all sides for 10 minutes. In a large baking dish combine the apples, onions, butter, salt and pepper. Set the seared pork loin on top of the apples and roast in the oven until the internal temperature of the pork is 145 degrees. Remove from the oven and let the pork rest. Slice the pork into medallions and serve with the roasted apple onion mixture, spooning over any excess juices from roasting.

Brussels Sprouts with Confit Shallots

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed & quartered

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp garlic, sliced thin

2 tsp. fresh sage, chiffonade

1 cup large bread cubes, toasted

1/2 tsp. Tabasco pepper sauce

8 shallots, peeled

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup low sodium chicken broth

Salt & black pepper

Method

To make the shallot confit, place the shallots, Â½ cup olive oil, Â½ cup chicken broth into a small saucepot. Bring to a simmer, cover and cook for approx 10-12 minutes or until shallot is tender. Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan heat 2 Tbsp olive oil over high heat. Add the quartered Brussels sprouts into the hot pan and let brown evenly stirring occasionally. Bring heat to medium and add in the garlic, sage, and Tabasco. Turn heat to low and stir in toasted bread cubes and the confit shallot along with some of the confit liquid, approximately 3 tablespoons. Stir until the bread, shallots, and Brussels are incorporated and serve.

Dark Chocolate Mousse with Baileys whipped cream

Ingredients

5 ounces bittersweet chocolate (72%), rough chopped

3 Tbsp. Unsalted butter, diced

2 Tbsp, hot water

Pinch of salt

1 cup Heavy cream

3 eggs (free range farm eggs), separated

2 Tbsp sugar

Whipped cream:

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup Baileys

2 Tbsp. Confectioner's sugar

Method

In a bowl over a simmering saucepot of water (double boiler) melt the chocolate, butter, and salt with the hot water. Stir until smooth and completely melted, remove from heat and cool. Test the chocolate, when it is body temperature it is ready for use.

Stir the egg yolks into the cooled chocolate and combine thoroughly.

In a stand mixer or with a hand beater, beat the whip cream to soft peaks and reserve in a bowl in the refrigerator. In a clean bowl in the same machine whip the egg whites with the sugar until soft peaks.

Into the bowl of chocolate fold in 1/3 of the whipped cream, fold in 1/3 of the egg whites, alternating each step until all the cream and whites are folded in. Spoon into serving dishes or parfait glasses and chill.

Meanwhile, prepare the whipped cream by combining all ingredients and whipping until medium soft peaks. Remove the mousse from the refrigerator and top with whip cream to serve.

Haute Hazelnut cocktail

Serves 1

Ingredients

3/4 ounces Baileys with a hint of Hazelnut

1/2 ounce Dark Rum

1/2 ounce Orange Liqueur

Pinch of Ground Cloves

Method

Combine Baileys, dark rum and orange liqueur in a cocktail shaker. Shake. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a wedge of orange sprinkled with ground cloves.