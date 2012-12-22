Shake up your egg nog

Unique twists on a holiday favorite from mixologist Kyle Ford.

Skinny 'Nog

Makes 2

Ingredients

1 oz. Cointreau

1 oz. Rum (Mount Gay Eclipse)

4 oz. Fat-Free Milk

1/2 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1 egg white

Nutmeg, grated for garnish

Method

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.

Shake well and strain between two glasses.

Garnish with fresh grated nutmeg.

CANDY CANE 'NOG

Makes 2

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Rum (Mount Gay Eclipse)

4 oz. Whole Milk

1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

1/2 teaspoon McCormick Mint Extract

1 whole egg

Nutmeg

Mint

Powdered Sugar

Candy Cane

Method

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.

Shake well and strain between two glasses.

Garnish with a fresh mint sprig, dusted with powdered sugar and a candy cane

ORANGE MOCHA 'NOG

Makes 2

Ingredients

3 oz. Cointreau

2 oz. Whole Milk

2 oz. Strong Brewed Coffee

1/2 oz. U-Bet Chocolate Syrup

1 whole egg

Cinnamon, grated for garnish

Method

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.

Shake well and strain between two glasses.

Garnish with fresh grated cinnamon.

NO-EGG 'NOG

Makes 2

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Cointreau

1.5 oz. Cognac (Remy Martin VSOP)

5 oz. Whole Milk

4 dashes Angostura bitters

1 tablespoon Jell-O Vanilla Pudding Mix

Nutmeg and Orange, grated for garnish

Method

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.

Shake well and strain between two glasses.

Garnish with fresh grated nutmeg and orange zest.

'NOG & COOKIES

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Rum

1 oz. Cointreau

2 oz. Whole Milk

1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

2 cookies

Method

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a cocktail mug.

Garnish with grated nutmeg.

Serve with two warm chocolate chip cookies.