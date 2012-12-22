Shake up your egg nog
Unique twists on a holiday favorite from mixologist Kyle Ford.
Skinny 'Nog
Makes 2
Ingredients
1 oz. Cointreau
1 oz. Rum (Mount Gay Eclipse)
4 oz. Fat-Free Milk
1/2 teaspoon Vanilla Extract
1 egg white
Nutmeg, grated for garnish
Method
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
Shake well and strain between two glasses.
Garnish with fresh grated nutmeg.
CANDY CANE 'NOG
Makes 2
Ingredients
1.5 oz. Rum (Mount Gay Eclipse)
4 oz. Whole Milk
1/2 oz. Simple Syrup
1/2 teaspoon McCormick Mint Extract
1 whole egg
Nutmeg
Mint
Powdered Sugar
Candy Cane
Method
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
Shake well and strain between two glasses.
Garnish with a fresh mint sprig, dusted with powdered sugar and a candy cane
ORANGE MOCHA 'NOG
Makes 2
Ingredients
3 oz. Cointreau
2 oz. Whole Milk
2 oz. Strong Brewed Coffee
1/2 oz. U-Bet Chocolate Syrup
1 whole egg
Cinnamon, grated for garnish
Method
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
Shake well and strain between two glasses.
Garnish with fresh grated cinnamon.
NO-EGG 'NOG
Makes 2
Ingredients
1.5 oz. Cointreau
1.5 oz. Cognac (Remy Martin VSOP)
5 oz. Whole Milk
4 dashes Angostura bitters
1 tablespoon Jell-O Vanilla Pudding Mix
Nutmeg and Orange, grated for garnish
Method
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
Shake well and strain between two glasses.
Garnish with fresh grated nutmeg and orange zest.
'NOG & COOKIES
Ingredients
1.5 oz. Rum
1 oz. Cointreau
2 oz. Whole Milk
1/2 oz. Simple Syrup
2 cookies
Method
Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a cocktail mug.
Garnish with grated nutmeg.
Serve with two warm chocolate chip cookies.