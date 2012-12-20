Matt Goulding's chicken pot pie

Pot pies may be one of America's favorite comfort foods, but there's nothing comforting about a dish that can swallow up an entire day's worth of calories, fat and sodium, as some restaurant renditions do.

Matt Goulding, co-author of the bestselling "Eat This, Not That!" series, creates a deeply delicious, remarkably lean pot pie.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp butter

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups stemmed and quartered white or cremini mushrooms

2 cups frozen pearl onions

2 cups chopped cooked chicken (leftover or pulled from a store-bought rotisserie chicken)

1/4 cup flour

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth, warmed

1 cup 2% or whole milk

1/2 cup half-and-half

1 1/2 cups frozen peas

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 sheet puff pastry, defrosted

2 egg whites, lightly beaten

Method

1. Heat the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook the onion, carrots, and garlic until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and pearl onions and cook, stirring occasionally, for another 5 minutes. Stir in the chicken and the flour.

2. Slowly add in the chicken broth, whisking to avoid clumping (having the broth warm helps smooth out the sauce). Add the milk and half-and-half and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, until the sauce has thickened and lightly clings to the vegetables and chicken. Stir in the peas. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Cut the pastry into quarters. Roll out each piece on a floured surface to make a 6" square. Divide the chicken mixture among 4 ovenproof bowls. (Or pour chicken in a 13x9-inch baking dish and top with a single 1/4-inch-thick piece of pastry.) Place a pastry square over the top of each bowl and trim away the excess with a paring knife; pinch the dough around the edges of the bowl to secure it. Brush the tops with the egg whites and bake until golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Makes 4 servings

Per Serving

350 calories

15 g fat (8 g saturated)

650 mg sodium