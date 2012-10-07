Kevin Sbraga's Tasty Pierogies

Celebrate National Pierogy Day with these delicious dishes from Kevin Sbraga, 'Top Chef" winner and owner of Sbraga in Philadelphia.

Pierogies with Green Beans, Cashews and Thai Chili

Ingredients

6 Mrs. T's Potato & Onion Pierogies

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Salt to taste

½ teaspoon Thai chili, minced

1 tablespoon shallot, minced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 dashes Tabasco Sweet & Spicy pepper sauce

1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 ounces green beans

2 tablespoons cashews, chopped

¼ cup shitake mushrooms, sliced

¼ cup bean sprouts

1 tablespoon Thai basil, picked

1 tablespoon cilantro, picked

1 tablespoon mint, picked

Preparation

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook the pierogies in the boiling water for 5 to 7 minutes or until they start to float. Drain and set pierogies aside.

In a sauté pan add butter and vegetable oil. Once hot, add chilies, shallot, garlic, ginger, sesame oil and tabasco and cook until lightly brown. Add green beans, cashews, shitake mushrooms and bean sprouts. Add the pierogies last and lightly brown. Finish with rice wine vinegar and soy sauce.

Garnish the dish with basil, cilantro and mint.

Serves 2 people.

Pierogy Casserole with Fried Eggplant, Ricotta and Pecorino Cheeses

Ingredients

6 Mrs. T's Potato & Four Cheese Blend Pierogies

4 roma tomatoes, chopped

1 teaspoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon shallot

1 teaspoon garlic

1 pinch oregano

1 cup olive oil

1 ¼ tablespoon salt

1 cup eggplant, sliced

1 cup flour

2 tablespoons ricotta cheese

1 teaspoon lemon zest

6 sprigs parsley

2 tablespoons pecorino cheese

Preparation

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook the pierogies in the boiling water for 5 to 7 minutes or until they start to float. Drain and place pierogies in a baking dish.

In a saucepan, add shallots and garlic to olive oil. Then add oregano, cook for 30 seconds. Add tomato paste and chopped roma tomatoes. Season with salt and cook for 1 hour in a 300°F oven, covered, or until thickened to sauce consistency.

Season sliced eggplant with salt and allow to sit in a strainer for 1 hour to remove excess liquid and bitterness. Add olive oil to frying pan and heat to about 375°F. Dredge eggplant slices in flour and fry until golden brown and crispy.

Dress the pierogies with tomato sauce mix, ricotta, lemon zest, parsley and pecorino in baking dish. Bake in a 350°F oven until hot and cheese has melted, about 7 minutes. Garnish with fried eggplant slices.

Serves 2 people.

Sweet Potato Pierogies with Brown Butter, Almonds and Whiskey Caramel Apples

Ingredients

6 Mrs. T's Sweet Potato Pierogies made with Whole Grain

2 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon sliced almonds

1 granny smith apple, cored and sliced

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon heavy cream

1 tablespoon crème fraiche

1 teaspoon butter

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon whiskey

Powdered sugar

Preparation

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook the pierogies in the boiling water for 5 to 7 minutes or until they start to float. Drain and set pierogies aside.

Heat 2 tbsp butter in a sauté pan until it begins to brown, add pierogies. Sauté to give a light color, add almonds and lemon juice.

Caramelize sugar in a separate sauté pan then add apples. Cook for 1 minute then add heavy cream, 1 tsp butter, salt, cinnamon and whiskey. Cook until tender.

Place the pierogies on a plate, top with whisky caramel apples, then top with crème fraiche and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Serves 2 people.