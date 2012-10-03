And the best Southern rock song of all time is ... 'Can't You See'

The best Southern rock song of all time has been chosen!

"Can't You See," by the Marshall Tucker Band, topped UltimateClassicRock.com's list of Dixified tunes.

“Next time you hear this song in public, take notice and you’ll make the strangest observation, especially if there is booze involved," the site remarked.

Indeed.

“We are over the top with this announcement from Ultimate Classic Rock,” said MTB lead singer and founding member Doug Gray. “It certainly lets us all know that ‘Can’t You See’ is and will continue to be appreciated for a very long time.”

Originally recorded in 1973, “Can’t You See” was written by the late Toy Caldwell. It was released as a single in 1977.

Here's the site's full list.

ULTIMATE CLASSIC ROCK TOP 10 SOUTHERN ROCK SONGS

10. "Mississippi Queen" - Mountain

9. "30 Days In The Hole" - Humble Pie

8. "Ramblin' Man" - The Allman Brothers

7. "La Grange" - ZZ Top

6. "Flirtin' With Disaster" - Molly Hatchet

5. "Long Haired Country Boy" - The Charlie Daniels Band

4. "Highway Song" - Blackfoot

3. "Green Grass & Hight Tides" - The Outlaws

2. "Sweet Home Alabama" - Lynyrd Skynyrd

1. "Can't You See" - The Marshall Tucker Band