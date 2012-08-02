The Live Well Network Recipes
WATERMELON SALAD
Servings: 4-6
Difficulty: Easy
Time: 10-15 minutes
Provided by: Amanda Hogan
Ingredients:
6 Cups Baby Arugula
2 Cups Lg. Diced Watermelon
1 Cup Medium Diced Fresh Feta Cheese
¼ Red Onion, sliced paper thin
2 Tblsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 Tblsp. Balsamic Glaze (or any type of balsamic on hand)
Salt and Fresh Ground Black Pepper to Taste
Directions:
1. Put first 4 ingredients in a large salad bowl.
2. When ready to serve, drizzle olive oil and balsamic.
3. Season with salt and pepper, then toss.
GRILLED PEACHES WITH HONEY AND BALSAMIC
Servings: 4-6
Difficulty: Easy
Time: 10-15 minutes
Provided by: Amanda Hogan
Ingredients:
3 Peaches, halved and pitted
Extra Virgin Olive Oil for brushing
Good Quality Honey
Lavender Infused Balsamic Glaze (or any balsamic)
Vanilla Ice Cream
Directions
1. Heat grill to medium-high.
2. Brush peaches with olive oil.
3. Place cut-side down on hot grill. Cook for about 3-5 minutes, or until the peach feels slightly softer.
4. Set peaches on plates, and drizzle honey and balsamic glaze over top.
5. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.