The Live Well Network Recipes

WATERMELON SALAD

Servings: 4-6

Difficulty: Easy

Time: 10-15 minutes

Provided by: Amanda Hogan

Ingredients:

6 Cups Baby Arugula

2 Cups Lg. Diced Watermelon

1 Cup Medium Diced Fresh Feta Cheese

¼ Red Onion, sliced paper thin

2 Tblsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tblsp. Balsamic Glaze (or any type of balsamic on hand)

Salt and Fresh Ground Black Pepper to Taste

Directions:

1. Put first 4 ingredients in a large salad bowl.

2. When ready to serve, drizzle olive oil and balsamic.

3. Season with salt and pepper, then toss.

GRILLED PEACHES WITH HONEY AND BALSAMIC

Servings: 4-6

Difficulty: Easy

Time: 10-15 minutes

Provided by: Amanda Hogan

Ingredients:

3 Peaches, halved and pitted

Extra Virgin Olive Oil for brushing

Good Quality Honey

Lavender Infused Balsamic Glaze (or any balsamic)

Vanilla Ice Cream

Directions

1. Heat grill to medium-high.

2. Brush peaches with olive oil.

3. Place cut-side down on hot grill. Cook for about 3-5 minutes, or until the peach feels slightly softer.

4. Set peaches on plates, and drizzle honey and balsamic glaze over top.

5. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.