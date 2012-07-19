Samuel Adams summer recipes
Samuel Adams Summer Ale-infused Lobster Roll
Recipe created by Samuel Adams Chef Partner David Burke
Serves 4
Ingredients
16 oz. lobster meat (cooked)
¼ cup chopped celery
¼ cup chopped carrots
¼ cup diced green apples
4 tsp tarragon
½ cup mayonnaise
2 Tbsp cream cheese
2 Tbsp lemon juice
8 shaved scallions
4 artisanal rolls
¼ cup Samuel Adams Summer Ale
Method
Mix mayonnaise, cream cheese and Samuel Adams Summer Ale together in a mixing bowl.
Mix cooked lobster meat, celery, carrots, apples, tarragon, mayonnaise mixture, and lemon juice in a mixing bowl.
Place one quarter of the lobster meat mixture into each bun.
Top with shaved scallions to taste
Boston Lager Ice Cream Float
Recipe by Chef David Burke
Makes one float
Ingredients
2 scoops dulce de leche ice cream
½ bottle Samuel Adams Boston Lager
1 tsp agave syrup
Fresh nutmeg
Fresh cinnamon
Method
Combine Boston Lager and agave syrup.
Place two scoops of ice cream in float glass.
Pour in beer/agave mixture.
Top with fresh nutmeg and fresh cinnamon to taste.