Samuel Adams summer recipes

Samuel Adams Summer Ale-infused Lobster Roll

Recipe created by Samuel Adams Chef Partner David Burke

Serves 4

Ingredients

16 oz. lobster meat (cooked)

¼ cup chopped celery

¼ cup chopped carrots

¼ cup diced green apples

4 tsp tarragon

½ cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp cream cheese

2 Tbsp lemon juice

8 shaved scallions

4 artisanal rolls

¼ cup Samuel Adams Summer Ale

Method

Mix mayonnaise, cream cheese and Samuel Adams Summer Ale together in a mixing bowl.

Mix cooked lobster meat, celery, carrots, apples, tarragon, mayonnaise mixture, and lemon juice in a mixing bowl.

Place one quarter of the lobster meat mixture into each bun.

Top with shaved scallions to taste

Boston Lager Ice Cream Float

Recipe by Chef David Burke

Makes one float

Ingredients

2 scoops dulce de leche ice cream

½ bottle Samuel Adams Boston Lager

1 tsp agave syrup

Fresh nutmeg

Fresh cinnamon

Method

Combine Boston Lager and agave syrup.

Place two scoops of ice cream in float glass.

Pour in beer/agave mixture.

Top with fresh nutmeg and fresh cinnamon to taste.