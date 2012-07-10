SPAM, SPAM, SPAM!

Celebrate SPAM's 75th anniversary with these delicious recipes!

Mini Maple SPAM® Doughnuts -- New Grand Prize Winning Recipe, by Jason Munson of Seattle, Great American SPAM® Championship

Makes 24 doughnuts

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup buttermilk + 1 tablespoon buttermilk

1 egg

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Hickory Smoked, SPAM® With Bacon or SPAM® Classic

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon maple flavor

Method

For Dough: In large mixing bowl, mix flour, brown sugar, baking soda and salt. Stir in 1/3 cup buttermilk, egg and melted butter. Beat together until well blended. Spoon batter into a pastry bag fitted with a round tip or a resealable plastic bag. Chill mixture for 1 hour. Meanwhile, prepare SPAM® Rings and glaze.

For SPAM® Rings: Remove the SPAM® Classic from the can and slice from the lid side to the bottom into 12 slices (each slice about 1/4-inch thick). Using a 1-1/2-inch round biscuit cutter, cut each slice of SPAM® Classic into two rounds (you should have a total of 24 rounds from the can of SPAM® Classic ). Using a straw, knife or small pastry tip, cut a small circle out of the center of each piece of SPAM® Classic to make a ring. Place rings into a large skillet and fry until golden brown on both sides (repeat as necessary with SPAM® rings); set aside. Take the remaining scrape pieces of SPAM® Classic and finely dice. Place the diced SPAM® Classic into the same skillet and fry until golden brown; set aside.

For Glaze: In small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, maple flavor and remaining 1 tablespoon of buttermilk until well combined; set aside.

For Doughnuts: Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Remove the chilled dough from the refrigerator. Spray a mini doughnut pan with nonstick cooking spray. Pipe batter into the mini doughnut tin; filling 2/3 of the way full (if using a resealable plastic bag snip the corner of the bag and pipe batter into the mini doughnut pan). Place the SPAM® Classic Rings on top of the dough. Bake for 10 minutes or until the doughnuts spring back when touched. Allow the doughnuts to cool slightly and then carefully remove from the pan. Spread the prepared maple glaze over the doughnuts and top with the diced SPAM® Classic for sprinkles. Repeat as necessary with the remaining dough and SPAM® rings. Serve doughnuts slightly warm.

SPAM® Fusion Fajitas -- Past Grand Prize Winning Recipe

Serves 4-6

Salsa Ingredients

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple in juice, drained, chopped

1 (4-ounce) can diced jalapeños, drained

1/4 cup sliced green onions

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup teriyaki sauce

Fajitas Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, sliced into thin wedges

1 large red bell pepper, cut into thin strips

1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Classic, cut into 1/4-inch thick strips

8 fajita-size flour tortillas, warmed

Method

In medium bowl, combine all salsa ingredients; set aside. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and bell peppers. Sauté for 5-8 minutes or until lightly browned and softened; remove from skillet and set aside. In same skillet, add SPAM® Classic and fry until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Return onions and peppers to skillet and stir to combine with the SPAM® Classic. Spoon SPAM® mixture onto flour tortillas. Top with salsa and enjoy!

SPAM® French Toast Sticks -- Past Grand Prize Winning Recipe

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Oven Roasted Turkey or SPAM® Classic, grated or cut into julienne strips

8 ounces (2 cups) shredded Cheddar cheese

6 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

16 - 20 slices crustless white bread*

Cooking spray

Powdered sugar and ground cinnamon

Honey or maple syrup

Food coloring, optional

Method

Using a grater, shred the SPAM® into a bowl or with a butter knife, cut the SPAM® into thin julienne strips. Add the shredded cheese to the bowl and combine. In separate bowl, crack the eggs and stir in the vanilla extract**. On a clean work surface, use a rolling pin to flatten each slice of bread. Sprinkle the SPAM® and cheese over the surface of the bread. Roll up the piece of bread and gently press to seal the edges. Dip each of the sticks into the egg mixture, turning gently to coat all sides. Place them into a lightly sprayed skillet or on a griddle. Cook over medium heat, turning gently until all sides are lightly browned and they are warmed through. To serve, lightly dust each with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Serve with honey or favorite syrup for dipping. *If desired, use a kitchen shears to cut the crusts off of regular slices of white bread. **For fun, add favorite food coloring to the egg mixture before dipping your SPAM® French Toast Sticks.

SPAM® Island Teriyaki Bites -- Past Grand Prize Winning Recipe

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Lite, diced

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 cups Hawaiian Style Teriyaki Sauce and Marinade, divided

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained well

3 tablespoons sliced green onions

1/4 cup finely shredded carrots

1/2 teaspoon fresh grated ginger

32 phyllo dough sheets*

Butter flavored nonstick cooking spray

2 tablespoons jalapeño jelly, melted

Method

Marinate diced SPAM® in 1 cup of the teriyaki sauce for 30 minutes. Drain SPAM® and sauté in sesame oil for 3-4 minutes or until lightly browned. Add the pineapple, green onions, carrots and ginger to the SPAM®. Lay one sheet of phyllo dough onto a clean work surface.* Lightly spray phyllo sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Top with a second sheet of phyllo dough and lightly spray with nonstick spray. Cut each sheet into three 2-inch wide strips. Place about a tablespoon of the SPAMTM mixture on one end of each strip. Fold dough diagonally, up and over the filling until a triangle-shape is formed. Lightly spray the triangle with nonstick spray. Repeat with remaining phyllo sheets and SPAM®. Place triangles on a lightly sprayed baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees F for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Lightly brush each triangle with jalapeño jelly. Serve with remaining teriyaki sauce for dipping. Makes 4 dozen. *Mini phyllo shell version: If desired, you may fill 3 (2.1-ounce) packages mini phyllo shells with the SPAMTM mixture. Place on baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F for 8 minutes or until hot. Top with jalapeño jelly and serve. Makes 45 mini shells.

Bacon-Wrapped SPAM® Bites

Ingredients

1 package Hormel® Black Label® Bacon

1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Classic, cut into 32 cubes

1/2 cup honey mustard

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons apple juice

Method

Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Partially cook bacon; drain on paper towel. Cut each slice bacon in half. Wrap bacon around each cube SPAM® Classic; secure with wooden pick. In 13x9-inch baking dish, place SPAM® bites. In bowl, combine mustard, brown sugar and apple juice; mix well. Drizzle mustard mixture over bacon-wrapped SPAM®. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until bacon is crisp.