Big Apple goes Southern
World famous pitmasters share these delicious sides!
Jim 'N Nick's Biscuits
Ingredients
1 Bag Jim 'n Nick's Cheese Biscuit Mix
6 Tbsp Unsalted Butter
1 ½ cups loosely packed Cheddar Cheese
2 Eggs
1 cup + 2 Tbsp Buttermilk
Method
Preheat a convection oven to 350 degrees (conventional 400 degrees)
Place Mix into large bowl
Cut butter into ½ inch pieces and cut into dry mix
Add cheese to dry ingredients and mix thoroughly
In a separate bowl combine eggs and buttermilk and whisk together
Mix wet and dry ingredients thoroughly by hand until mixture looks like a loose batter
Spray mini muffin pan with vegetable oil
Spoon butter into mini muffin pan approximately ¾ full
Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown. A toothpick inserted into the muffin should come out clean
Refrigerated batter will hold for up to 24 hrs.
For more info, visit jimnicks.com/stuff
Martins BBQ Joint Slaw Recipe
Ingredients
16 oz. thin sliced or shaved Green Cabbage
6 oz. thin sliced or shaved Purple Cabbage
6 oz. peeled, thin cut or julienne Carrots
16 oz. Heavy Cream
4 oz. Cider Vinegar
8 oz. White Sugar
.5 oz. Light Molasses
Pinch Minced Garlic
Method
Mix it all up!!!