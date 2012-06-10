Big Apple goes Southern

World famous pitmasters share these delicious sides!

Jim 'N Nick's Biscuits

Ingredients

1 Bag Jim 'n Nick's Cheese Biscuit Mix

6 Tbsp Unsalted Butter

1 ½ cups loosely packed Cheddar Cheese

2 Eggs

1 cup + 2 Tbsp Buttermilk

Method

Preheat a convection oven to 350 degrees (conventional 400 degrees)

Place Mix into large bowl

Cut butter into ½ inch pieces and cut into dry mix

Add cheese to dry ingredients and mix thoroughly

In a separate bowl combine eggs and buttermilk and whisk together

Mix wet and dry ingredients thoroughly by hand until mixture looks like a loose batter

Spray mini muffin pan with vegetable oil

Spoon butter into mini muffin pan approximately ¾ full

Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown. A toothpick inserted into the muffin should come out clean

Refrigerated batter will hold for up to 24 hrs.

For more info, visit jimnicks.com/stuff

Martins BBQ Joint Slaw Recipe

Ingredients

16 oz. thin sliced or shaved Green Cabbage

6 oz. thin sliced or shaved Purple Cabbage

6 oz. peeled, thin cut or julienne Carrots

16 oz. Heavy Cream

4 oz. Cider Vinegar

8 oz. White Sugar

.5 oz. Light Molasses

Pinch Minced Garlic

Method

Mix it all up!!!