'Fox & Friends' great steak cook-off

Kick off the summer grilling season with these eight great steaks from eight great chefs!

David Larkworthy's Cherry Cola Chili Smoked Ribeye

Makes 4 servings

Prep Time 1 hour

Cook Time 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 Walmart Choice Premium Ribeye Steaks

1 lime, cut in half

Cocoa Cherry Coca-Cola© Marinade

1/4 cup Cherry Coca-Cola©

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 tablespoon chipotle powder

1 tablespoon Kosher salt

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the grill using Kingsford® charcoal, until briquets are consistently ashed over.

2. Mix all marinade ingredients in a bowl, with a whisk, until blended.

3. Rub each of the steaks liberally with the marinade and let stand for 1 hour at room temperature, or chill covered for up to 4 hours. Discard any leftover marinade.

4. Grill the steaks for 5-7 minutes over medium heat on each side or until an internal temperature of 140 degrees F is reached for medium rare.

5. Grill each of the lime halves for 5 minutes.

6. Let the steaks rest covered for a few minutes. Squeeze the grilled lime juice over each steak and serve.

Recipe created by David Larkworthy of 5 Seasons in Atlanta on behalf of the Walmart Choice Steak Challenge presented by Kingsford® charcoal and Coca-Cola©.

Richard Chamberlain's Grilled Filet Mignon with Smoky Spice Rub

Makes 4 servings

Prep Time 15 minutes

Cook Time 8 to 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 6-ounce Walmart Choice Premium Filet Mignon Steaks

Smoky Spice Rub

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 1/2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 tablespoon ancho chili powder

1 tablespoon smoked sea salt

1 tablespoon fresh ground pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the grill using Kingsford® charcoal, until the briquets are consistently ashed over.

2. While the grill is heating, combine the spice rub ingredients. Spice rub can be made a day in advance, if desired.

3. Rub filet mignons generously with spice rub on all sides. Brush each steak with 1 tablespoon olive oil on each side and place on grill.

4. Close grill lid, allowing steaks to brown for several minutes before turning and closing the lid again. Grill steaks to an internal temperature of 130 degrees F for medium rare.

5. Remove steaks from grill, place on cutting board and cover loosely with foil. Let the steaks rest before serving.

Recipe created by Chef Richard Chamberlain of Chamberlain's Steak and Chop House in Dallas on behalf of the Walmart Choice Steak Challenge presented by Kingsford® charcoal and Coca-Cola©.

Ronnie Killen's Grilled Ribeyes with Garlic Pepper Dry Rub

Makes 4 servings

Prep Time 10 minutes

Cook Time 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 16-ounce Walmart Choice Premium Ribeye Steaks

Dry Rub

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons garlic pepper

2 tablespoons coarse ground pepper

1 tablespoon chili powder

3 teaspoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/2 teaspoon cumin

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the grill using Kingsford® charcoal, until the briquets are consistently ashed over.

2. While the grill is heating, mix all dry rub ingredients together and generously coat each steak.

3. Moisten each steak with Worcestershire sauce before placing on the grill.

4. Grill steaks to desired temperature (approximately 5 minutes, flipping once).

Recipe created by Chef Ronnie Killen of Killen's Steakhouse in Houston on behalf of the Walmart Choice Steak Challenge presented by Kingsford® charcoal and Coca-Cola©.

Erik Sierra's Grilled Ribeye with Red Wine Glaze

Makes 4 servings

Prep Time 8 hours

Cook Time 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 8-ounce Walmart Choice Premium Ribeye Steaks

3/4 cup Red Wine Marinade (recipe follows)

1 1/2 cups Red Wine Bar-B-Q Sauce (recipe follows)

Red Wine Marinade

1 cup red wine

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon salt

Red Wine Barbecue Sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 teaspoon cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper powder

1/3 cup red wine

1/2 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sweet soy sauce

1/8 teaspoon liquid smoke

1/2 teaspoon salt

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the grill using Kingsford® charcoal, until briquets are consistently ashed over.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients for the marinade until well blended. Add the steaks and toss until well coated. Let the steaks marinate covered for 1 hour.

3. In a sauté pan, over medium heat, add olive oil, garlic, cumin and chipotle pepper powder. Stir for 2 minutes. Add the red wine and stir for another 2 minutes. Add the ketchup, vinegar, sweet soy sauce and liquid smoke and lower temperature and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in salt. Store in an airtight container and refrigerate until needed.

4. Remove steaks from marinade and pat dry with a paper towel (to prevent any flare ups on the grill).

5. Grill the steaks for 5-7 minutes on each side, brushing with the red wine barbecue sauce each turn, over medium heat or until internal temperature of 140 degrees F is reached.

6. Let the steaks rest covered for 5 minutes before serving.

Recipe created by Erik Sierra of Red Fish Grill in Miami on behalf of the Walmart Choice Steak Challenge presented by Kingsford® charcoal and Coca-Cola©.

Willy Thomas' Coffee Rubbed Steak with Grilled Onion and Bleu Cheese Dressing

Makes 4 servings

Prep Time 6 hours, 15 minutes

Cook Time 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 Walmart Choice Premium NY Strip Steaks

2 large vine ripe tomatoes

1 large yellow onion

4 cups arugula, or favorite lettuce

Dry Rub

¼ cup Ancho Chile Powder

¼ cup finely ground Espresso beans

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon granulated onion

1 teaspoon black pepper

Dressing

¼ cup Extra Virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon Tabasco Hot Sauce

½ teaspoon dried oregano

6 ounces Bleu cheese crumbles

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Mix all ingredients for dry rub and rub steaks with one tablespoon of dry rub on each side for steak and let sit in refrigerator for 6 hours before grilling. Reserve some dry rub for seasoning onions.

2. Preheat the grill using Kingsford® charcoal, until briquets are consistently ashed over.

3. Drizzle steaks with olive oil right before grilling. Grill over high heat 3-4 minutes, each side. Let rest for five minutes before serving.

4. While steaks are grilling, slice two ¼-inch thick slices of yellow onion. Season with sprinkle of dry rub and drizzle with olive oil. Grill until nicely caramelized for 3-4 minutes, each side.

5. Remove onions from grill and cut into small dice, reserve for dressing. Whisk all dressing ingredients together and add grilled, diced onions. Drizzle over grilled steak.

6. Slice tomatoes. Toss with lettuce greens and remainder of dressing. Plate salad mixture and place steak on top.

Recipe created by Chef Willy Thomas of Park Café in Nashville on behalf of the Walmart Choice Steak Challenge presented by Kingsford® charcoal and Coca-Cola©.

Daniel Nemec's Grilled Ribeye with Coca-Cola© Reduction

Makes 4 servings

Prep Time 35 minutes

Cook Time 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 8-ounce Walmart Choice Premium Ribeye Steaks

1/4 cup cracked black pepper

Kosher salt to taste

Steak Sauce

2 liters Coca-Cola©

2 cups beef stock

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Coat steaks with black pepper and salt to taste, cover and set aside, allow the steaks to rest for 30 minutes.

2. Preheat the grill using Kingsford® charcoal, until briquets are consistently ashed over.

3. Meanwhile, in a medium sauce pan combine Coca-Cola© and beef stock, reduce mixture by 2/3.

4. Grill steaks until desired temperature is reached.

5. Plate the steaks and ladle the sauce equally on top of each steak.

Recipe created by Daniel Nemec of Kirby's Steakhouse in San Antonio on behalf of the Walmart Choice Steak Challenge presented by Kingsford® charcoal and Coca-Cola©.

David Rook's Grilled Ribeyes with Horseradish Garlic Butter Sauce

Makes 6 servings

Prep Time 1 hour, 20 minutes

Cook Time 8 to 12 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 10- to 12-ounce Walmart Choice Premium Ribeye Steaks

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons fresh ground pepper

2 tablespoons granulated garlic

Horseradish Garlic Butter Sauce

2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

¼ cup of horseradish

2 tablespoons Italian parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons lemon zest, minced

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Cover steaks with olive oil, season evenly on both sides with kosher salt, fresh ground pepper, and granulated garlic. Let marinate for at least 1 hour (up to 24 hours).

2. In a medium bowl, combine Horseradish Garlic Butter Sauce ingredients, set aside.

3. Preheat the grill using Kingsford® charcoal, until briquets are consistently ashed over.

4. Place steaks on a medium hot grill and cook over direct heat for 4-6 minutes on each side for a medium rare steak, or longer if desired.

5. Remove from grill. To serve, place desired amount of Horseradish Garlic Butter Sauce on each steak.

Recipe created by Chef David Rook of Copia Restaurant and Wine Bar in in St. Louis on behalf of the Walmart Choice Steak Challenge presented by Kingsford® charcoal and Coca-Cola©.

Eric Lackey's Grilled Ribeye with Everglades Rub

Makes 4 servings

Prep Time 5 minutes

Cook Time 8-10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 Walmart Choice Premium Ribeye Steaks

Dry Rub

1 head roasted garlic (roast garlic in oven until golden brown and soft to mash)

4 tablespoons Everglades seasoning (available at Walmart)

1 teaspoon coffee, ground

1 teaspoon brown sugar

¼ teaspoon dry thyme

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon dry mustard

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Combine all dry rub ingredients. Set aside.

2. Rub each steak with an equal portion of roasted garlic paste on front and back. To prevent burning, do not get garlic paste on bone.

3. Divide dry rub seasoning for four steaks and thoroughly rub each steak and place in GLAD® food storage container in refrigerator for 3-4 hours. This can be done up to one day in advance.

4. Preheat the grill using Kingsford® charcoal, until briquets are consistently ashed over.

5. Remove steaks from refrigerator and let come to room temperature.

6. Put steaks on the grill and leave in one position on direct heat for 4-5 minutes, rotating to get nice grill marks and even flavor profile. Follow this timeline for medium rare.

Recipe created by Chef Eric Lackey of Flamestone American Grill in Oldsmar, Fla. on behalf of the Walmart Choice Steak Challenge presented by Kingsford® charcoal and Coca-Cola©.