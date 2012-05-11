Donatella Arpaia's Mother's Day treats

Chef Donatella Arpaia whips up these delicious treats for Mother's Day.

DONATELLA'S POPCORN

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

3 tbs. unsalted butter, melted

2 tbs. black or white truffle oil

¾ tsp. kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 tbs. vegetable oil

2 tbs. fresh rosemary

1 ¼ cups popcorn kernels

1 ½ cup grated imported Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, or Grana Padano

Method

1. Combine the butter, truffle oil, salt, and plenty of pepper in a large metal bowl. Set aside

2. Warm the vegetable oil in a large, heavy pot over medium heat

3. Add the rosemary and cook for 1 minute to infuse the oil with the herb. Do not let the rosemary burn

4. Remove the rosemary from the oil using a slotted spoon, and add it to the butter mixture

5. Add the popcorn to the pot, cover, and stand close by until the corn starts popping

6. Shake the pan back and forth until the popping had slowed but not stopped entirely

7. Dump the popcorn into the metal bowl with the butter mixture and immediately toss well to distribute the flavorings evenly

8. Sprinkle with the cheese, toss again, and transfer to a serving bowl. Serve warm

GREEK PIZZETTE

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 pocketless pitas

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup fig jam

½ pound halloumi cheese, cut into ¼ inch slices (or Feta cheese, crumbled)

2 cups baby arugula

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tsp dried oregano

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 fresh figs, halved lengthwise (optional)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F

2. Brush both sides of the pitas with ¼ cup olive oil and place on a baking sheet

3. Bake about 10 minutes, until golden and crisp. Let cool slightly

4. Meanwhile, turn on the broiler and set the rack 6" from the heat source

5. Spread the pitas with the fig jam, then top each with some halloumi

6. Slide the pitas under the broiler for about 3 minutes, until the halloumi is melted

7. Put the arugula in a large bowl, add the lemon juice and remaining ¼ cup olive oil and toss to coat all of the leaves. Season with oregano, salt and pepper

8. Divide the arugula among the pitas

9. Top each with 2 fig halves

10. Arrange on a platter and serve

CANNOLIS

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 pound fresh ricotta, drained

¼ cup Cointreau orange liqueur

1 ¼ cups confectioners' sugar

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

Grated zest of ½ orange

Pinch of salt

6 large cannoli shells (or 12 small shells)

White nonpareils (sprinkles)

Method

1. Combine the ricotta, liqueur, sugar, cinnamon, orange zest and salt in a bowl

2. Using a whisk or an electric mixer, whisk on medium speed until the mixture is light and creamy, about 2 minutes

3. Spoon the cream into a re-sealable plastic bag, and snip off one of the corners of the bag

4. Squeeze the cream into the cannoli shells and sprinkle either end with nonpareils

Note: If you can't find canolli shells at the store, you can actually buy the cannoli shells online at Amazon.com

MARTINI PROSECCO FLOATS

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

1 pint lemon or raspberry sorbet (or another flavor of your choice)

1 bottle (750ml) of Martini © prosecco sparkling wine

FOR GARNISH:

4-6 lemon twists

Fresh blueberries

Fresh mint leaves

Edible gold dust (optional)

Method

1. Scoop 3 small balls of sorbet into each glass (use a melon baller for ease)

2. Fill to within ½" of the rim with Martini © prosecco

3. Garnish with a lemon twist, blueberries and mint leaves and sprinkle a tiny pinch of gold dust into the glass

NUTELLA HOT CHOCOLATE

Ingredients

2 cups whole milk

2 cups half-and-half

10 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

½ cup Nutella

Marshmallows, toasted if desired

Method

1. Combine the milk and half-and-half in a saucepan and bring to a low boil

2. Remove from the heat and add the chocolate and Nutella

3. Whisk until the chocolate is melted and the ingredients are thoroughly combined

4. Cover to keep hot

5. If using marshmallows, toast them one at a time over a gas flame, turning until all sides are golden brown

6. Pour the hot chocolate into small coffee mugs, top with the marshmallows and serve hot

7. For a cool twist, serve over ice!

MARTINI 'MOM'-OSA

Ingredients

2 parts chilled MARTINI® Asti

1 part Orange Juice

Strawberry for garnish

Method

1. Pour orange juice into a flute glass

2. Top with Martini Asti

3. Garnish with strawberry

-- For more info, visit donatellanyc.com