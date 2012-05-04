Cinco de Mayo Breakfast Recipes

Nacho Eggs

Serves 4 hungry

2 cups refried black beans, (if canned use 2 cans, recipe follows)

8 large eggs

Salt and pepper

3 tablespoons butter

½ cup heavy cream

8 oz shredded Manchego, Provolone or Muenster cheese

4 generous cups Tostitos tortilla chips

2 cups Pico de Gallo (recipe follows)

½ cup sliced pickled jalapenos

Steps to make:

Preheat oven to 350f

In an oval or rectangular baking dish (approximately 12 x 9 inches) spread the beans evenly all over the bottom.

Scramble the eggs, season with salt and pepper to taste and cook in a skillet with the butter, making sure to leave the eggs very runny as they will bake in the oven before serving.

Pour eggs on to the beans to create another even layer.

Top with the shredded cheese in an even layer over the eggs.

Pour cream over top of cheese layer.

When ready to serve, bake the dish in oven for 30 minutes or until the cheese is fully melted and with a few brown spots and the eggs are set.

Remove from oven and place chips pointed-side down through all of the layers so that the chip is touching the bottom of the dish and sticking up at the top, making the dish look like a porcupine.

Put dish back in the oven for 3 minutes just to warm up the chips

Top with Pico de Gallo and sliced pickled jalapenos to your taste

Serve right away.

Important Note- Serve with more Pico and pickled jalapenos your taste and remember that these two condiments, with their delightfully sharp juices will help soften the chips and provide you with the right bolt of flavor.

Quick refried Canned Black Beans

2 Cans black beans (whole, with their liquid)

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon chipotle powder

½ teaspoon oregano crumbled

1 teaspoon onion powder

6 teaspoons olive oil

Steps to make -

In a heavy bottom sauce pan put beans with their liquid and all other ingredients together, at medium low heat bring to a boil.

With the help of a whisk stir the beans constantly, mashing them up so they become similar to chunky mashed potatoes in consistency.

Note- if using for nacho Eggs loosen a little with a couple of tablespoons of water to obtain a more pourable consistency

Pico de gallo with lemon zest

Makes about 2 cups

1 ½ cups seeded then diced tomatoes

1 ½ tablespoons finely chopped serrano chiles (including seeds), or more to taste

Heaping ¼ cup chopped cilantro

1/3 cup finely chopped red onion

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

1 ripe Haas Avocado from Mexico

Combine the ingredients in a large bowl and stir thoroughly to distribute the ingredients well. Taste and add more chile, lemon juice, or salt, if you want. I like to let the salsa sit for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Berry Margarita French Toast

Serves 4

3 eggs

½ cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup milk

1 tbsp. orange zest from 1 orange

¼ cup orange juice from 1 orange

1 tbsp. Triple Sec

½ tsp. fine vanilla extract

½ tsp. ground Mexican cinnamon

1 brioche loaf cut in 8 slices (preferably 1 day old)

4 oz. of butter to cook French toast (at least)

Whisk together eggs, cream, orange zest, lime zest and triple sec.

Dip the slices of bread in the batter for one minute on each side before cooking.

Heat a non-stick pan to medium high heat, cooking in batches, melt a little butter and cook the French toasts for about 1.5 minutes per side or until gold and brown and cooked through. Keep in a warm oven while you cook them all.

Serve with the Berry-Margarita Syrup (recipe follows), and tequila whipped cream (optional).

Berry Margarita Syrup

1 lb. mixed berries, such as blueberries, Raspberries and blackberries (if using frozen, thaw completely)

1 lime, juice and zest (very finely zested)

¼ tsp. salt

½ cup powder sugar

2 tbsp. silver tequila

1 tbsp. Triple Sec

Put all ingredients, except tequila and Triple Sec, together in a saucepan on medium-high heat. Once sugar starts to melt, stir gently and only occasionally to try and preserve the berries as much as possible.

Add the tequila and Triple Sec and cook for 3 minutes or until the berries are soft and a light syrup has been created. It will look like a chunky, but thin, jam.

Serve with the French toast

Tequila Whipped Cream

Makes approximately 1 ½ cups

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tbsp. powder sugar

2 tbsp. silver tequila

1 tsp. finely grated lime zest

In a cold bowl with a cold whisk (or in a cold stand mixer with a cold whip attachment), whip cream to soft picks together with powdered sugar, tequila and zest.

Serve as topping for the Berry Margarita French Toast

Bacon Pineapple Margarita

Serves 4

You may roll your eyes to the sound of the title this particular drink carries, but it is as weird as it is delicious refreshing and fun; especially for a Cinco de Mayo brunch.

1 cup pineapple, diced ½ inch chunks

12 mint leaves

3 tablespoons sugar

3 oz Lime juice (from 2 juicy limes)

1 cup bacon and chipotle infused tequila (recipe follows)

2 oz Triple sec

2 Slices bacon, cooked until crisp and golden and coarsely chopped

Approximately 3 cups ice cubes (may need more)

Steps to make - (Make 2 drinks at a time, mixing half of the ingredients each time)

In a bar shaker, muddle the pineapple and mint together with the sugar and the lime juice.

Add the tequila, triple sec and bacon pieces, fill with ice, cover and shake energetically. Strain through a fine strainer into two chile and salt-rimmed tumbler glasses filled with ice.

Bacon and Chipotle Infused Tequila

Makes 1 bottle (750 ml)

1 bottle 100% agave silver tequila

1 small "chipotle mora" chile, slit opened and seeded

6 bacon slices, cooked until crisp and golden

Pour the tequila in to an airtight bottle containing the chipotle and the bacon pieces

Let macerate for at least one week in the refrigerator