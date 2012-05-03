Chef Jo-Jo Doyle's Kentucky Derby favorites

Chef Jo-Jo Doyle, executive chef of Levy Restaurants at Churchill Downs, whips up these delicious Derby Day dishes!

PAN SEARED CHICKEN BREAST WITH COLLARD GREENS PESTO

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts, skin on

3 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

6 sprigs fresh thyme

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

6 garlic cloves

Pesto ingredients

5 cups collard greens, washed, trimmed, and chopped

3 garlic cloves

¼ cup pecans

½ cup olive oil

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon salt

Method

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Drizzle the chicken breast with half of the olive oil, then season the breast with a generous crust of salt and pepper. Heat an oven proof skillet over medium high heat. Place chicken in the pan skin side down, then add the herbs, and garlic. When the skin has a nice golden color, flip the chicken and put the pan into the preheated oven for 8 minutes or until juices run clear. To make the Collard Green Pesto, cook the greens in boiling water for 3 to 4 minutes or until tender. Drain and plunge into an ice water bath to stop the cooking process. Drain again. Process the garlic and pecans in a food processor until finely ground. Add cooked greens, oil, cheese, salt and ¼ cup water. Process 2 to 3 seconds or until smooth. Top the chicken breasts with the pesto and enjoy!

OAKS LILY

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

1 ounce vodka

1 ounce sweet and sour mix

3 ounces cranberry juice

Splash of Triple Sec

Method

Add all ingredients to a pint glass and stir. Fill a second tall glass with crushed ice. Pour the cocktail over the crushed ice. Garnish with an orange wedge and cherry.