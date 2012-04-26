Olivia Newton-John's Healthy Recipes

Superstar Olivia Newton-John serves up these delicious dishes in her first cookbook "Livwise: Easy Recipes for a Healthy, Happy Life."

Olivia's Lemon Chicken

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

3 lbs organic chicken

1 large lemon

2½ tablespoons olive oil or

Melted butter

Roasted orange sweet potato, to serve

Steamed broccoli or green salad, to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Lightly grease a roasting pan and place a wire rack in the base of the pan.

Trim any excess fat from the chicken and discard the neck. Rinse the chicken (including the cavity) under cold running water and pat dry with paper towel. Season the cavity with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Using a fork or metal skewer, prick the lemon all over and place inside the chicken cavity. Rub the oil all over the outside of the chicken and season well. Roast the chicken for 45 minutes-1 hour, or until the juices run clear when the thigh is pierced with a knife. Remove from the oven and allow to rest, covered, for 10 minutes before serving.

Serve the roast chicken with orange sweet potato, the steamed broccoli or a green salad.

Livvy's Easy Baked Apples

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 apples or pears, cored

1/3 cup dried fruit, such as raisins or cranberries

1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

2½ tablespoons honey or maple syrup

Plain yogurt or ice cream, to serve (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

Use a sharp knife to make a shallow cut through the skin around the middle of the apple -- this prevents the skin from splitting during cooking.

Place the dried fruit into the cavity of the apples and arrange the apples in a small baking dish. Pour over the orange juice and drizzle over the honey. Bake the apples for about 30 minutes, or until the juice has thickened and the apples are soft. Remove from the oven and serve warm with yogurt or ice cream, if desired.

Chilled Watermelon Gazpacho

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

1 red capsicum (pepper), seeded, membrane removed and quartered

1 yellow capsicum (pepper), seeded, membrane removed and quartered

3 kg (6 lb 12 oz) seedless watermelon

1 Lebanese (short) cucumber, cut into 5 mm (¼ inch) pieces

3 celery stalks, cut into 5 mm (¼ inch) pieces

½ small red onion, finely chopped

¼ cup mint leaves, finely chopped

150 ml (5 fl oz) freshly squeezed lime juice

60 ml (2 fl oz/¼ cup) red wine vinegar

Method

Preheat the grill (broiler) to high. Place the capsicums, skin side up, on a baking tray and cook under the grill for about 10 minutes, or until the skin blisters and blackens. Place the capsicum in a plastic bag and stand for 10 minutes or until cooled, then peel the skin and finely chop the flesh into 5 mm

(¼ inch) pieces.

Finely chop some of the watermelon into 5 mm (¼ inch) cubes and set aside - you need about 1 cup. Combine with the capsicum, cucumber, celery and onion. Cover and refrigerate until required.

Chop the remaining watermelon, put into a blender and blend until smooth - you may need to do this in batches. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the mint, lime juice and vinegar. Add half of the reserved watermelon and vegetable mixture and stir well to combine. Refrigerate the gazpacho and remaining watermelon and vegetable mixture for at least 1 hour, or until well chilled. Serve in bowls or glasses topped with the remaining watermelon and vegetable mixture.