Marlene Koch's chicken chicken fried steak

Marlene Koch, author of "Eat More of What You Love," whips up this delicious dish.

Chicken Chicken Fried Steak with Cream Gravy

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast, about 1 pound

6 tablespoons all-purposed flour, divided

1 egg white

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups cornflake cereal, finely crushed

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon canola oil

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 350*. Cover the chicken breasts in plastic wrap and gently pound to 1/2-inch thickness. Set aside.

2. Place 2 tablespoons of flour in a shallow bowl. In another shallow bowl, whisk together the egg white, buttermilk and baking soda. In a third shallow bowl, mix together the cornflake crumbs with 4 tablespoons flour, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper and thyme.

3. Coat each chicken breast with flour, dip into egg mixture, allow excess to drip-off, and roll in crumbs. Heat the oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook until undersides are golden brown. Spray top with cooking spray and turn. Cook two minutes and transfer pan to over for 5 to 6 minutes or until cooked through.

4. While chicken is baking prepare Cream Gravy. To serve, place each chicken steak on a plate and top with a 1/4 cup gray.

Cream Gravy Ingredients

1 slice center-cut bacon, cut in half

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Pinch of thyme

3 tablespoons nonfat half and half

Pinch of salt, optional

Method

1. In a small saucepan cook the bacon over moderate heat, turning until crisp. Remove the bacon, mince and set aside.

2 .Add the flour to the pan and slowly whisk in 1/2 cup of broth, stirring until smooth. Add the remaining broth and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Finely crush thyme into the gravy with your fingers. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes, whisking occasionally until gravy thickens.

3. Whisk in the nonfat half and half and the minced cooked bacon and simmer 1 more minute. Adjust salt to taste and serve 1/4 cup of each "steak."

NUTRITION INFORMATION PER SERVING: Calories 280 | Carbohydrate 22g (Sugars 3g) | Total Fat 8g (Sat Fat 1 g) | Protein 29g Fiber 1g Cholesterol 75mg | Sodium 600mg | Food Exchanges: 3 1/2 Lean Meat, 1 1/2 Starch | Carbohydrate Choices 1 1/2 | Weight Watchers Plus Point Comparison: 7