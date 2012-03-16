Culinary Bad Boy's St. Patrick's Day menu

Culinary bad boy chef Christopher Nirschel has your St. Patrick's Day menu.

Slow Cooked Beef Stew Served in a Bread Bowl

(Serves 6-8 people)

Ingredients

1 3/4 pounds stew beef, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 1/2 cups Guinness beer

1 5-ounce bottle Tabasco brand Green Jalapeño Pepper Sauce

2 cups low sodium beef broth

4 stalks celery, chopped

4-5 carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 medium yellow or white onion, roughly chopped

1/2 tablespoon dried thyme

3 lbs sweet potatoes

1 1/2 cups beef stock

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 pounds red potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 bay leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Generously season beef with salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder; set aside. Heat grape seed oil in skillet over medium high heat; add beef and brown on all sides, about 5 to 7 minutes. Once browned, transfer beef to large pot. Add butter; heat until melted. Stir in beer, Tabasco Green Jalapeño sauce, beef broth, celery, carrots, garlic, onion, sweet potatoes and thyme and bring to a boil for at least 2 minutes. Lower heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add red potatoes and bay leaves at the last hour of cooking and cook over high heat for 4-6 hours or low heat for 6 to 9 hours.

Skim the fat from the stew, if necessary, before serving. Serve in hollowed bread bowls.

Irish Soda Bread

(Makes one loaf)

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups whole wheat flour

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

4 tbsp. butter or margarine

1-2/3 cups buttermilk

Method

In a large bowl, mix the flours, baking soda and salt. Rub in the cold butter or margarine with your hands. Then pour in almost all of the buttermilk; mix well, turn out onto a floured board and knead until smooth, for amount 5 minutes. Shape the dough into a round loaf. Cut a cross in the top with a knife and put the loaf in a greased round cake or pie pan. Bake at 400 degrees for about 40 minutes. Let cool before cutting.

Irish Whipped Cream

Ingredients

1 cup of whipping cream

1/3 cup of confection sugar

Small pinch of salt

Dash of Baileys Original Irish Cream

Method

In a large bowl, add whipping cream, sugar and salt. Whisk cream until it's almost thick. Then slowly add in the Bailey's. Use this to spread over your soda bread or for dipping.

Baileys on the Rocks

(Makes 1 drink)

Ingredients

3.5 ounces Baileys Original Irish Cream

Method

Fill a rocks glass with ice.

Pour Baileys Original Irish Cream and stir.

Optional: Garnish with mint.

