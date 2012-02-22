Celebrate National Margarita Day

Mixologist Jason Littrell whipped up these delicious libations!

THE CLASSIC MARGARITA

Ingredients

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Tequila

¾ oz Fresh lime juice

Directions

Shake with ice and strain into a salt rimmed margarita glass

Garnish with a lime slice

'SPICE THINGS UP' JALAPENO MARGARITA

Ingredients

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Tequila

Simple syrup to taste

Green seedless jalapeno wheels

¾ oz Fresh lime juice

Directions

Muddle green seedless jalapeno wheels with fresh lime juice.

Shake with ice and strain.

Garnish with a jalapeno wheel.

Suggested Glass: Rocks Glass/Whisky Glass

APPLE CINNAMON MARGARITA

Ingredients

1 oz Cointreau

1 ½ oz Tequila

¾ oz Fresh lime juice

1 oz Apple juice

Muddled apple

Fresh grated cinnamon

Directions

Muddle apple in shaker.

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, shake vigorously and strain over ice into collins glass.

Garnish with an apple slice

FROZEN TROPICAL MARGARITA

Ingredients

½ oz Cointreau

2 oz Tequila

¾ oz Fresh lime juice

¾ oz guava or papaya marmalade

3 cups of ice

Directions

Place ice in a blender and crush for 15-20 seconds

Add all ingredients into blender

Blend until smooth

Garnish with a piece of fruit