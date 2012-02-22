Celebrate National Margarita Day
Mixologist Jason Littrell whipped up these delicious libations!
THE CLASSIC MARGARITA
Ingredients
1 oz Cointreau
2 oz Tequila
¾ oz Fresh lime juice
Directions
Shake with ice and strain into a salt rimmed margarita glass
Garnish with a lime slice
'SPICE THINGS UP' JALAPENO MARGARITA
Ingredients
1 oz Cointreau
2 oz Tequila
Simple syrup to taste
Green seedless jalapeno wheels
¾ oz Fresh lime juice
Directions
Muddle green seedless jalapeno wheels with fresh lime juice.
Shake with ice and strain.
Garnish with a jalapeno wheel.
Suggested Glass: Rocks Glass/Whisky Glass
APPLE CINNAMON MARGARITA
Ingredients
1 oz Cointreau
1 ½ oz Tequila
¾ oz Fresh lime juice
1 oz Apple juice
Muddled apple
Fresh grated cinnamon
Directions
Muddle apple in shaker.
Combine all ingredients in a shaker, shake vigorously and strain over ice into collins glass.
Garnish with an apple slice
FROZEN TROPICAL MARGARITA
Ingredients
½ oz Cointreau
2 oz Tequila
¾ oz Fresh lime juice
¾ oz guava or papaya marmalade
3 cups of ice
Directions
Place ice in a blender and crush for 15-20 seconds
Add all ingredients into blender
Blend until smooth
Garnish with a piece of fruit