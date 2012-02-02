Feasty Boys Super Bowl Tailgating Recipes

FEASTY BREADED BACON

Ever get tired of the same ol' hum-drum, brittle, pan-fried bacon?? Well folks, try this recipe out!! Chances are you won't catch this recipe in any A.M.A. publications; however, it's super simple, oh so good and would make any pig proud!!

1 lb. Sliced Bacon

1 cup Flour

1 cup Brown Sugar

1 tsp. Black Pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees... Remove bacon from the package and separate into individual pieces. Place flour, brown sugar and pepper in a large plastic bag and mix thoroughly. Now, drop each individual bacon slice into the bag and shake...That's it!! Now, simply place each dredged piece of bacon on a cookie sheet, making sure they're flat. A pound of bacon should fit snuggly on your average cookie sheet... Slip the tray into the oven and wait approximately 10-15 minutes, depending on how crispy you like your swine!! Remove from oven, let cool and start a munchin'!!!

FEASTY CHEESY STEAK BITES

The perfect lil' snack for sharing with family/friends during the big game!

4 (6 ounce) filet mignon steaks

1 (16 ounce) bottle Italian salad dressing

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese (softened)

1 jalapeno pepper (seeded and chopped fine)

5 slices bacon (cooked and fine crumbled)

Slice filets into ½-inch strips. Pound the strips to about half of their original thickness. Marinate steak in Italian salad dressing for at least 3 hours. Mix together cream cheese, jalapeno and bacon. Remove steak from marinade and lay on flat surface. Spread about 1 teaspoon of cream cheese mixture on each strip. Fold the filet around the cream cheese mixture and secure with a water-soaked toothpick. Grill about 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until filet is no longer pink. Serve warm.