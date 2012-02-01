Sandra Lee's Super Bowl Bash Recipes

PRE-GAME NACHOS VERDE

Makes: 4 servings

Cook: 15 minutes

9 cups white and blue tortilla chips

Nachos Verde Beef Mixture (see recipe below)

1 (8-ounce) package shredded Colby-Jack cheese

1 (8-ounce) bag shredded lettuce

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilies - Ortega

1 (11.5) jar guacamole dip - Ortega

Preheat oven to 400°. Line a large rimmed baking pan with parchment paper.

Arrange chips in a 12-inch-wide circle on prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with Nacho Verde Beef Mixture and cheese. Bake for 2 to 3 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

While chips are baking, arrange lettuce around rim of a large (16-inch) serving platter. With a large spatula, loosen chips from parchment paper; carefully lift from pan, and slide chip mixture onto center of platter. Top evenly with chilies and Guacamole dip.

Nachos Verde Beef Mixture

1 pound ground round

1⁄2 (16-ounce) package Mexican chorizo, chopped

1 (8-ounce) package chopped fresh onion (about 2 cups)

1 (1-ounce) package 40% less-sodium taco seasoning, Ortega

1⁄2 cup water

1 (16-ounce) jar salsa verde - Ortega

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained - Ortega

In a large skillet, cook ground round, chorizo, and onion over medium-high heat, stirring until beef is browned and crumbly and onion is soft. Drain well. Wipe skillet clean. Return beef mixture to skillet, stir in taco seasoning, 1⁄2 cup water, salsa verde, and black beans, and cook until thickened and heated through.

CROWN WINGS

Prep 10 minutes Grill 12 minutes

Stand 30 minutes Marinate 3 hours

Makes 4 servings

cup Canadian whiskey, Crown Royal DeLuxe®

cup honey, SueBee®

¼ cup soy sauce, Kikkoman®

2 tablespoons Thai chili sauce

1 packet (0.75-ounce) stir-fry seasoning, Sun Bird®

2 teaspoons crushed garlic, Gourmet Garden®

4 pounds chicken wing drumettes

3 scallions (green onions), finely chopped (optional)

¼ cup chopped peanuts, Planters® (optional)

1. In a large bowl, combine whiskey, honey, soy sauce, chili sauce, stir-fry seasoning, and garlic. Add drumettes, tossing to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate in refrigerator for at least 3 hours, preferably overnight.

2. Set up grill for direct cooking over medium-high heat (see page 15). Oil grate when ready to start cooking. Let drumettes stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Place on hot, oiled grill. Cook for 12 to 18 minutes or until cooked through, turning occasionally. Transfer chicken to a platter. Sprinkle with chopped scallions and peanuts (optional).

INDOOR METHOD:

Prepare chicken as directed. Preheat broiler. Place chicken on foil-lined baking sheet or broiling pan. Broil 6 to 8 inches from heat source for 12 to 15 minutes or until cooked through, turning occasionally.

RAY OF LIGHT SWEET POTATO SALAD

Prep 20 minutes Grill 26 minutes

Chill 1 hour Makes 6 servings

2½ pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1⁄4-inch-thick slices

Nonstick vegetable cooking spray, Pam®

1 tablespoon Caribbean jerk seasoning, McCormick®

1 can (8-ounce) pineapple slices, drained, Dole®

1 sweet onion, thickly sliced

2 fresh red jalapeño chile peppers, seeds and veins removed*

½ cup frozen creamy whipped topping, thawed, Cool Whip®

¼ cup sour cream, Knudsen®

2 teaspoons frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed, Minute Maid®

1. Set up grill for direct cooking over medium heat (see page 15). Oil grate when ready to start cooking. Place sweet potato slices on a baking sheet and spray lightly with cooking spray. Sprinkle with jerk seasoning, tossing to coat.

2. Place sweet potatoes on a hot, oiled grill. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes or until fork tender, turning every 5 minutes. Remove from grill; cool. Spray pineapple and onion lightly with cooking spray. Place on grill. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove from grill; cool.

3. Finely chop chile peppers. In a large bowl, combine chile peppers, whipped topping, sour cream, and orange juice concentrate.

4. Chop cooled sweet potatoes, pineapple, and onion into bite-size pieces. Add to bowl with sour cream mixture and fold to coat thoroughly. Cover with plastic wrap. Chill 1 to 2 hours. Serve cold.

*NOTE: Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

INDOOR METHOD:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare sweet potatoes, pineapple, and onions as directed. Place on foil-lined baking sheet. Bake in oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until sweet potatoes are fork tender, turning twice. Cool and prepare salad as directed.

TOUCHDOWN

Makes 1 drink

1½ ounces Jose Cuervo® Authentic Light Margarita

12 blueberries

4 ounces crushed ice

Muddle blueberries. In a rocks glass, combine Jose Cuervo® Light Margarita and blueberries and stir until blended. Add ice.

KICK OFF

Makes 1 drink

1½ ounces Jose Cuervo® Zero Calorie Margarita

12 cherries

4 ounces crushed ice

Muddle cherries. In a tall collins glass, combine Jose Cuervo® Zero Calorie Margarita and cherries and stir until blended. Add ice. Garnish with a single maraschino cherry.

SPICED RUM FOOTBALLS

Prep 20 minutesBake 14 minutes per batch

Cool 5 minutesMakes 30 cookies

1 pouch (17.5-ounce) sugar cookie mix, Betty Crocker®

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup packed brown sugar, C&H®

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice, McCormick®

1½ teaspoons ground ginger, McCormick®

¼ teaspoon ground cloves, McCormick®

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 stick (1⁄2 cup) butter, melted

1 egg

1 tablespoon full-flavor molasses, Grandma's®

1½ tablespoons dark rum, Captain Morgan®

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon, McCormick®

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, stir together cookie mix, flour, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, ginger, cloves, and pepper. Add butter, egg, and molasses, stirring with a wooden spoon until dough forms.

2. Combine granulated sugar and cinnamon. Roll a heaping tablespoon of the dough into a ball. Roll dough ball in cinnamon-sugar.

3. On a lightly floured surface, use a rolling pin to roll dough to 1⁄8-inch thickness. Use 2- to 3-inch football cookie cutter to cut out cookies.

4. Place 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Cool on cookie sheets for 5 minutes. Transfer to wire racks; let cool.