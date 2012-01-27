Samuel Adams Boston Lager Chili

Recipe created by Samuel Adams culinary partner, Chef David Burke.

Ingredients

4 lb ground beef

1 medium red pepper, diced

1 medium yellow pepper, diced

1 Spanish onion, diced

1 bottle Samuel Adams Boston Lager

1/2 cup tomato paste

1 cup whole peeled canned tomatoes

1/2 cup canned chili sauce

3/4 cup red kidney beans

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp paprika

1 tsp cayenne

1 1/2 tsp ground cumin

1 1/2 tsp toasted ground coriander

1 tsp dried thyme

2 tsp salt

2 tbsp kosher salt

2 tbs canola oil

1 tsp Tabasco

Method

Brown meat with salt and pepper in a sauté pan. Let drain on the side on paper towels.

In same sauté pan, add peppers and onions with the spices and canola oil. Bloom the spices. Add Samuel Adams Boston Lager, tomatoes and tomato paste and ground beef and bring to a simmer for about 45 minutes.

Serve in soup bowls and top with shredded cheddar cheese.

Serves 8

