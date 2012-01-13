All-Star chefs whip up easy recipes you can cook for your canine.

Kerry Heffernan's Bacon Bites

Ingredients

¼ pound bacon, cut into small, thin strips

2 cups organic whole-wheat flour

2 eggs

1 cup water

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Render the bacon in a small saucepot until crisp; remove bits and reserve fat. In a small bowl, combine the bacon bits, flour, and eggs, then add ¼ cup of the water and mix. Add water as needed until the mixture is pliable and moist.

Roll the mixture out to a ¼-inch thickness. Cut out shapes with desired cutter (we use a bone shape) and place the biscuits on a greased baking sheet, about ½ inch apart, making sure that they do not touch.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until light brown. Let cool. If desired, brush a little reserved bacon fat, warmed, on top of each biscuit for special appeal.

Cool, then store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. These biscuits keep in the refrigerator for about two weeks.

Kerry Heffernan's Dog "Broth"

Ingredients

2 large chicken legs (or breasts, if you prefer) with skin and bone

1 medium carrot, peeled and cut into 1/2 -inch chunks

1 quart water

1 cup peas

Directions

Place the chicken in a 3-quart saucepot with the carrot and 1 quart of water. Bring to a simmer; skim off any fat and foam that accumulates.

Simmer for 4 minutes (1 minute if using breasts), then add the peas and simmer for 5 more minutes.

Remove from heat and allow the mixture to cool to room temperature.

Take the chicken out of the mixture. Remove the fat, the skin, all bones, and all cartilage. Work the chicken into large, nugget-like pieces and add these pieces back to the broth.

Add ½ cup warm brother (for best rehydration) to 1 cup dry food to moisten kibble. Mix in the vegetables and meat as appropriate for your dog.

Diane Henderiks' "Muttloaf"

Ingredients

2 pounds ground turkey

½ cup red pepper, finely chopped

½ cup carrots, grated

1 cup brown rice, cooked

¼ cup tomato puree

2 Tbsp chicken broth

2 eggs

½ cup fresh whole-wheat bread crumbs

¼ cup Parmesan cheese grated

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl - mixing with your clean hands works best.

On a rimmed baking sheet coated with olive oil, form the mixture into the shape of a bone, about 8 inches long and 1 ½ inches thick. Bake for about 30 minutes or until there is no pink in the center.

Remove from the oven and let stand for about 5 minutes before slicing.

Cool and serve!

Harry Schwartz Blitz's Pork Loin and Truffles

Ingredients

Quick-cook oats, enough to make ¼ cup cooked oatmeal

3 pork loin medallions, 2 ounces each

1 tsp canola oil

6 baby carrots

2 cups low-or no-salt vegetable broth

Directions

Cook the oats with boiling water only. Allow to cool.

Brush the pork medallions with the canola oil. Grill the pork over medium-high heat until medium-well done. Remove the pork from the grill and cool.

Poach the baby carrots in the vegetable broth until tender.

Drain and cool the carrots and reserve a small amount of the broth. Puree the carrots with just enough of the broth to make a sauce-like texture.

With a sharp knife, cut the pork into small bits. Roll ¼ cup of oatmeal into small truffle-like balls. Spread the carrot puree artfully on a while dinner plate. Arrange the pork in a mound in the center of the puree. Dot the plate with oatmeal truffles around the mound of porn on the puree.

Serve to your begging pooch and watch it disappear!