Bobby Deen's Not My Mama's Recipes

Bobby's Lighter Smothered Pork Chops with Onion-Gingersnap Gravy

Prep 15 min; cook 25 min

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 (6-ounce) bone-in pork loin chops, 3/4-inch thick, trimmed

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 Vidalia onions, thinly sliced

1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

4 reduced-fat gingersnap cookies, coarsely crushed

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Method

Sprinkle the chops with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook, turning occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the chops to a plate.

Add the onions and 1/4 cup water to the skillet; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the onions are very tender, 12 - 15 minutes.

Add the broth, gingersnaps, ginger, thyme, lemon juice, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Return the chops with its juices to the skillet; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, uncovered, until the sauce bubbles and thickens and the chops are heated through, 3 - 5 minutes.

Per serving -- 303 Cal; 41 g Protein; 10 g Tot Fat; 3 g Sat Fat; 5 g Mono Fat; 9 g Carb; 1 g Fiber; 3 g Sugar; 60 mg Calcium; 2 mg Iron; 950 mg Sodium; 108 mg Cholesterol

Bobby Deen's Lighter Smashed Potato Cakes

Prep 30 min; cook 30 min

Serves 8

Ingredients

3 slices reduced-fat center-cut bacon, chopped

3 large Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 2 1/2 pounds)

4 garlic cloves, peeled and cut lengthwise in half

1/4 cup plain low-fat Greek-style yogurt

1/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 1/4 cups plain Panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese

3 scallions, finely chopped

4 teaspoons canola oil

Method

Spray a small nonstick skillet with nonstick spray and set over medium-high heat. Add the bacon and cook until crisp, 3 - 4 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain.

Place the potatoes and garlic in a large pot with enough water to cover by 2 inches; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until fork-tender, about 20 minutes; drain. Return the potatoes and garlic to the pot. Mash with the yogurt, broth, salt, and pepper, until smooth. Stir in 1/2 cup panko, the cheese, scallions, and bacon. Shape into eight (3-inch) patties. Place the remaining 3/4 cup panko in a shallow dish and dredge the patties into the crumbs.

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half the potato cakes and cook until browned and crisp, 3 - 4 minutes per side. Carefully transfer to a serving platter. Repeat with the remaining oil and potato cakes. Serve hot.

Per serving -- (1 potato cake) 218 Cal ; 7 g Protein; 4 g Tot Fat; 1 g Sat Fat; 1 g Mono Fat; 26 g Carb; 2 g Fiber; 2 g Sugar; 58 mg Calcium; 0 mg Iron; 455 mg Sodium; 6 mg Cholesterol

Bobby Deen's Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bars with Streusel Topping

Prep 20 min; bake 40 min

24 servings

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

2 (8-ounce) packages fat-free cream cheese, at room temperature

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 large egg white

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 Granny Smith apples, cored and finely chopped

Streusel Topping

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons canola oil

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pinch ground nutmeg

1/4 cup fat-free caramel sauce

Method

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line a 9 x 13-inch baking pan with foil, allowing the foil to extend over the rim of the pan by 2 inches. Spray the foil with nonstick spray.

Pulse the flour, brown sugar, and salt in a food processor until combined. Add the butter and pulse until crumbly. Transfer the mixture to the baking pan, pressing firmly to form an even layer. Bake until the crust is set, about15 minutes. Transfer to a rack.

Meanwhile, with an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the cream cheese in a large bowl until smooth. Gradually beat in the sugar until blended. Beat in the egg, egg white, and vanilla until combined. Pour the filling evenly over the warm crust. Sprinkle the chopped apples evenly over the filling.

To make the topping, using a fork, stir together the flour, oats, brown sugar, oil, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg in a small bowl until crumbly. Sprinkle evenly over the chopped apples. Bake until the filling is set and the topping is lightly browned, about 25 minutes. Let cool completely in the pan on a rack. Drizzle with the caramel sauce. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours. Lift out using the foil as handles. Cut into 24 bars.

Per serving (1 bar) -- 178 Cal; 5 g Protein; 6 g Tot Fat; 3 g Sat Fat; 2 g Mono Fat; 26 g Carb; 1 g Fiber; 12 g Sugar; 14 mg Calcium; 1 mg Iron; 216 mg Sodium; 21 mg Cholesterol