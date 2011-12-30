Jonathan Pogash's Tasty Cocktails for Your Midnight Toast

TIMES SQUARE SHUFFLE

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Van Gogh BLUE Triple Wheat Vodka

1/2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1 tsp. Agave Nectar

1/4 of a Ripe Pear

1/4 tsp. Freshly Grated Ginger

Directions

Add the ginger and pear with the lime juice and agave nectar into cocktail shaker and muddle. Add the Van Gogh BLUE Vodka and shake very well with ice. Fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with candied ginger on rim of glass.

THE NOISEMAKER

Ingredients

1 oz. Van Gogh Gin

1/2 oz. Molinari Limoncello di Capri

1 oz. Fresh Clementine Juice

1 oz. Maschio dei Cavalieri Prosecco

Directions

Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass, stir gently and strain into a chilled flute that has been rimmed with spiced cinnamon sugar*. Top off with Prosecco and garnish with a clementine peel.

To make spiced cinnamon sugar mix together equal parts white sugar, ground cinnamon, and ground clove.

COUNTDOWN PUNCH

Ingredients

2 parts Ron Abuelo 7 Year Old Rum

1 part Van Gogh Rich Dark Chocolate Vodka

1 part Apple Cider

1 part Pomegranate Juice

Several orange and lemon peels

Sugar in the raw

Directions

Allow the orange and lemon peels to combine with the sugar in the raw at the bottom of a punch bowl. Add the remaining ingredients with block ice and stir slightly to chill the liquid and also dilute a little.

Ladle out into punch glasses and garnish with floating cranberries.

Easy Breezy Greek Yogurt

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 tsp. paprika

1/4 cup walnuts

Directions

Combine in fancy bowl and serve with pita chips.