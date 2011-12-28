Great Scott's Marvelous Meatloaf

Meatloaf with Great Scott and Patti Russo

Yields: 6 Portions

Ingredients

1 cup 1/2 inch diced soft bread

1 Large 1/4 inch diced Spanish Onion

1/2 cup Tomato Sauce

Sea Salt & Freshly Ground White Pepper to Taste

1 1/2 Pound Ground Beef

Sauce

1/2 Cup of Ketchup

3 tablespoons Brown Sugar

3 tablespoons Worcheshire Sauce

2 tablespoons White Wine Vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon Mustard

Procedure

Combine all ingredients for the meatloaf in a large mixing bowl and season to taste with sea salt and freshly ground white pepper. Form into two Loaves. Place into a butter-lined roasting pan.

Put into a pre-heated oven at 350 and cook for until meatloaf is browned. Then cover with aluminum foil and continue cooking until center of meatloaf is 155 degrees F.

For the sauce -- in a saucepan, place all of the ingredients in pan warm under medium heat until the sugar has dissolved. Then spoon over the meatloaf and serve and enjoy!

