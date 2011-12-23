Cooking with Katzie Guy-Hamilton

Pork Tenderloin with Lentils

- 1 quart apple cider

- 1 ½ pounds Pork tenderloin

DAY AHEAD:

1. Rinse pork and brine in apple cider overnight.

TO PREPARE:

- 2 tsp. Kosher Salt

- 1 ½ tsp. cracked black pepper

- 1/3 cup olive oil

- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

- 2 tsp. fresh rosemary

- 3 cloves garlic

- 3 ½ cups chicken broth

- ½ pound green French lentils

PREHEAT OVEN TO 425F

1. Warm oil and add sliced garlic cloves. Allow oil to infuse and gently fry garlic.

2. Remove sliced garlic and set aside. Reserve infused oil

3. Remove pork from cider and pat dry. Coat with 1 tsp. of salt and 1 tsp. of black pepper.

4. Heat 3 T of garlic oil in heavy bottomed skillet (preferably oven safe) and sear tenderloin on each side, approximately 3 minutes.

5. Remove tenderloin and coat with 2 T of Dijon and 1 tsp. of rosemary. Return tenderloin to pan and place in oven to roast until pork reaches 140F, approximately 15 minutes.

6. Let pork sit on board covered in foil for 5 minutes and deglaze pan with ¾ cup of chicken stock

WHILE PORK IS ROASTING

1. Combine lentils with 2 ¾ cups chicken stock and 1tsp rosemary, and bring to a simmer until lentils are tender, approximately 30 minutes. Drain lentils and add them to sauté pan after it has been deglazed. Add sliced garlic and serve lentils underneath rested pork tenderloin.

Brussel Sprouts with garlic crumbs

- 2 pounds of brussel sprouts, trimmed and halved. With outer leaves removed and set aside.

- 3 Tbsp. Olive Oil

- 2 Tbsp. Butter

- 2 Garlic Cloves

- ¼ cup dried brioche crumbs (use the brioche loaf for French toast another day)

- 1 Lemon

- Sea Salt

- Black Pepper

1. Combine olive oil and butter in a sauté pan. Warm gently with garlic to infuse. Discard garlic.

2. Combine brioche crumbs with a portion of the infused oil and sprinkle with salt. Spread on a baking pan and place in a 300f oven to dry out.

3. Heat remaining oil and add brussel sprouts. Sauté on high heat with salt and pepper until caramelized. Place in serving dish.

4. In pan add outer leaves and sautee on high heat until crispy. Combine leaves, brussel sprouts and garlic crumbs. Toss with lemon juice and additional salt and pepper to taste.

5. Serve warm.

Almond Pavlovas

- 500g Egg Whites

- 875g Sugar

- Pinch Salt

- 125g Confectioner's Sugar

- 4 cups Sliced Almonds

1. In a banne-marie whisk together egg whites and granulated sugar until the mixture reaches 110F, or warm.

2. In a kitchen aid mixer, fitted with the whisk attachment whisk meringue on medium speed with salt until the meringue reaches stiff peaks.

3. Sift confectioner's sugar and whisk in.

4. Place sliced almonds in a shallow dish. Scoop meringue into the almonds and coat completely.

5. Place on a parchment lined sheet tray in a 250F oven for 45 minutes.

6. Turn oven down to 225F and dry meringue out for 30 minutes.

7. Remove pavlovas and store in freezer until ready to serve.

Apricot Filling:

- 10 ounces dried apricots

- 8 ounces orange juice

- 4 ounces heavy cream

- 4 ounces honey

- 1 tsp. vanilla

1. Bring orange juice and heavy cream to a boil. Pour over apricots, honey and vanilla.

2. Puree in a food processor and chill.

Fill meringues with apricot jam before serving.

CHOCOLATE CUSTARD WITH SPICED BRANDY CREAM

CUSTARD:

- 450G HEAVY CREAM

- 900G MILK

- 12 YOLKS FRESH

- 280G SUGAR

- 500G JIVARA LACTEE (VALRHONA)

- 280G CARAIBE 66% (VALRHONA)

- 1 TSP MALDON

1. In a heavy bottomed saucepan, bring milk and cream to a simmer

2. In a separate bowl whisk together egg yolks and sugar until pale. Add a ladle full of hot cream to yolks, whisking

3. Transfer yolks to saucepan with cream and cook on low heat stirring constantly until mixture reaches 180F. This is known as nappage

4. Immediately pour custard over chopped chocolate in a bowl.

5. Stir mixture or use an immersion blender that remains submerged to emulsify mixture.

6. Stir in salt.

7. Pour it a Pyrex dish and cover. Allow to chill in fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight

BRANDY CREAM

- 12 Ounces Heavy Cream

- 6 ounces Mascarpone

- ½ tsp. cinnamon

- Pinch clove

- Whole Nutmeg

- 2 T sugar

- 3 T brandy

- 2 Bananas, sliced

1. Whip cream, mascarpone, 1 T sugar and 2 T of brandy, cinnamon, pinch clove together until the cream reaches, medium peaks. Set aside

2. In a separate bowl combine bananas, 1 T sugar and 1 T brandy. Set aside

TO SERVE

1. In a serving bowl scoop chocolate custard into the bottom of the bowl.

2. Place macerated bananas on custard.

3. Dollop Brandy Cream on top. Grate fresh nutmeg on top of cream with a microplane.

Serve Chilled.