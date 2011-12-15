Sandra Lee's Merry and Light Holiday Menu

Caprese Salad Stuffed Tomatoes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

5 beefsteak tomatoes

1 (16-ounce) package orzo, cooked according to package instructions

1 (1-pound) block mozzarella

2 tbsp. chopped fresh basil

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

Kosher salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Method

Cut the tops off 4 tomatoes and hollow out the insides.

Dice the pulp and the remaining tomato. Dice ½ cup of mozzarella.

In a bowl, combine 2 cups of the orzo diced mozzarella, ¼ cup of the chopped tomato, basil, olive oil, vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste. Divide the mixture among the 4 tomato shells and serve.

Cran-Merry Margarita

Ingredients

12 fresh cranberries

Ice

1 ounce light Ocean Spray® Cranberry Juice

1 ounce Cuervo Authentic Light Margarita

Method

Muddle roughly 12 cranberries in a margarita or rocks glass. Fill shaker with ice. Add 1oz of light cranberry juice. Top with Cuervo Authentic Light Margarita and shake.

Zucchini Cakes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

3 zucchini

1/2 medium yellow onion, diced small

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 cup Bisquick baking mix

2 eggs ,lightly beaten

1/2 cup canola oil

1/2 cup sour cream, for serving

Kosher salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Method

Grate 1 zucchini. Place grated zucchini in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze well to remove moisture.

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except the canola oil and sour cream. Mix well to thoroughly combine.

Heat canola oil in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Drop zucchini mixture into skillet in ¼ cup measures. Fry on both sides until golden brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from pan and drain on a paper-lined sheet pan.

In a small bowl, mix together sour cream with parsley, salt, and pepper. Serve zucchini cakes topped with a dollop of parsley sour cream.

Chicken Satay with Grilled Vegetable Couscous

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

1 (14-ounce) can unsweetened

Coconut milk

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tsp. chopped garlic

2 tbsp. ground cumin

Zest of 1/2 orange

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 tbsp. hot sauce, or to taste

1 green bell pepper

1 medium zucchini

1 medium red onion

Canola oil, for brushing

1 (10-ounce) package couscous

Kosher salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Method

In a large bowl, combine the coconut milk, brown sugar, soy sauce, garlic, cumin, orange zest, salt and pepper. Remove half of the marinade and set aside for a dipping sauce. Cut the chicken into strips and add them to the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or overnight.

For the dipping sauce, whisk together the reserved marinade, peanut butter, and hot sauce. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Heat the grill. Cut the peppers into strips. Slice the zucchini and red onion. Brush the vegetables with some oil and season them with salt and pepper. Grill until the vegetables are charred and have softened a bit. Allow them to cool, then cut them into small pieces. While the vegetables are grilling, make the couscous according to the package directions. When it is done, gently stir in the chopped vegetables. Cover, and keep warm.

Soak wooden skewers for at least 30 minutes to prevent burning. Remove the chicken from the marinade and discard the marinade. Thread chicken onto skewers, and grill until charred and cooked through.

Serve with the dipping sauce and couscous.

Cherries Jubilee Ice Cream Parfait

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) bag frozen cherries

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup brandy, optional

1 tbsp. cornstarch

2 cups vanilla ice cream

16 chocolate cream cookies broken into pieces

Method

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the cherries, sugar, and orange juice. Bring to a simmer. Add the brandy, if using, and continue simmering until the alcohol burns off, about 2 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons water. Stir the slurry into the cherry mixture and simmer until it thickens, about 1-2 minutes. Let cool.

In parfait glasses, put a small scoop of ice cream, a spoonful or two or the cherry mixture, and some of the cookie pieces. Repeat layering to fill up the glass. Serve immediately.