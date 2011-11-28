Ivanka Trump's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Transform your holiday baking and support the efforts of Cookies for Kids' Cancer. Click here for more information.

Plus, here's one of Ivanka Trump's favorite holiday cookie recipes for inspiration.

Ingredients

2 sticks of butter

1 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Method

Mix butter and sugars in electric mixer until creamy.

Add eggs and vanilla; continue to mix.

Add flour, baking soda and salt; mix further.

Lastly, add chocolate chips.

Spoon out tablespoon sized portions onto cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

Bake at 350 degrees F for about 10 minutes.