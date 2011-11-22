Chef Great Scott's Sweet Potato Pure with Apple and Banana Cream

Looking to add a gourmet touch to your Thanksgiving meal? Try this delicious side from chef Great Scott:

Sweet Potato Purée with Apple and Banana Cream

Yields 4 portions (4 ounces each)

Ingredients

4 medium sweet potato

1 Spanish onion studded with clove and bay leaf

1 medium green apple

1 ripe banana

Fresh nutmeg

Ground ginger

3 ounce honey

2 ounce sugar

4 ounce heavy cream

2 ounce butter

Procedure

Boil sweet potato with studded onion and finish when pierced easily with knife.

Peel and slice apple and banana and sweat with butter and add cream, sugar and simmer until all of mixture is soft and purée into sweet potato.

Add spices to taste and serve as mashed potatoes.

Enjoy!