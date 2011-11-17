Sandra Lee's Holiday Favorites

Food Network star Sandra Lee gets you ready for the holiday with these delicious family favorites!

SAVORY BREAD PUDDING WITH SAUSAGE AND MUSHROOMS

Ingredients

4 Slices of Challah Bread French Toast, cut into cubes

1 Egg

1 cup Milk

French Toast batter

1/2 teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice

1/4 cup Light Brown Sugar

Reserved Brown-Sugar

Banana Syrup

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit

2. Spray four 7-ounce ramekins with nonstick cooking spray. Place onto a baking sheet and set aside.

3. In a large bowl combine egg, milk, pumpkin pie spice, brown sugar and extra French Toast batter. Whisk together until well blended and add bread and mix so that all the bread is coated. Cover and let sit for 30 minutes-1 hour in the refrigerator.

4. Evenly divide the bread and batter mixture among the four ramekins. Place in oven and bake for 30-40 minutes of until set.

5. Serve warm and top with extra brown-sugar banana syrup.

CRISPY BABY POTATO BITES WITH SOUR CREAM AND BACON

Ingredients

2 pounds New Potatoes

1/4 cup Canola Oil

1 tablespoon Chopped Rosemary

8 strips Bacon

1 cup Sour Cream

1 tablespoon Spicy Brown Mustard

2 tablespoons Chopped Chives

Kosher Salt, to taste

Black Pepper, to taste

Preparation

1. Heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Put the potatoes into a large pot and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and add a generous pinch of salt. Let boil for 8 minutes so they are cooked but still slightly firm.

3. Strain and let them cool. When they are cool enough to handle, cut them in half and carefully scoop out the insides using a teaspoon or melon baller to form a cup.

4. Put potato cups in a bowl, add the oil and season with salt and pepper. Carefully toss to coat them with the oil. Place the potatoes cut-side up on a baking sheet and sprinkle with rosemary.

5. Bake until the cups are browned and crisp, about 5-20 minutes.

6. While the potatoes are baking, put the bacon into a skillet, and cook over medium heat until crisp. Brain the bacon well and chop it.

7. In a bowl, stir together the sour cram, chopped bacon, mustard, 1 tablespoon chives and salt and pepper to taste. Place the potatoes onto a serving plate and top each with a spoonful of the sour cream and bacon mixture.

8. Garnish with the remaining chives and serve immediately.

CORN PUDDINGS

Ingredients

1 tbsp Butter

Corn Salad

2 Large Eggs

1/2 cup of Milk

1/2 tsp Vanilla

1 tsp Sugar

1/4 cup Grated Cheddar Cheese

Kosher Salt, to taste

Preparations

1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Put a kettle of water on to boil. Butter 4 (8-ounce) ramekins and have a baking pan large enough to fit the ramekins ready.

3. Divide the corn salad evenly among the ramekins. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla and salt to taste. Pour the egg mixture evenly among the ramekins. Top each with a tablespoon of cheese.

4. Place the ramekins in the baking pan and put the pan in the oven. Pour enough hot water to come halfway up the ramekins. Bake until set, about 30-35 minutes

CORN SALAD

Ingredients

2 cups Frozen Corn, thawed

1 Granny Smith Apple, peeled and chopped

1 Fennel Bulb

1/2 medium chopped Red Onion

2 tbsp chopped Fresh Parsley

1 tsp Ground Cumin

2 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tbs Spicy Brown Mustard

Kosher Salt to taste

Black Pepper, to taste

Preparations

1. In a bowl, toss together the corn, apple, fennel and onion. Add the parsley and cumin and season with salt and pepper.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, mustard and oil.

3. Add the dressing to the vegetables and toss well to coat.

PUMPKIN MOUSSE

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can Pumpkin Puree

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

1 1/2 tsp. Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 tsp. Vanilla

2 1/2 cups Heavy Cream, chilled

1 tbsp. Granulated Sugar

4 ounces Cream Cheese

Preparation

1. In a large bowl, using and electric hand mixer, beat the cream cheese, pumpkin puree, brown sugar, 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice and vanilla until it becomes smooth and creamy.

2. In another large bowl, using an electric hand mixer beat 2 cups of the cream until it forms soft peaks. Add 1/4 of the whipped cream to the pumpkin mixture and stir to lighten it. Gently fold in the remaining whipped cream. Spoon the mousse into dessert glasses, cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

3. When you are ready to serve, whip the remaining cream with the granulated sugar. Top each mousse with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkling of the remaining 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice.

FIRESIDE RETREAT

Ingredients

3 ounces Baileys Original Irish Cream

1 cup Hot Cocoa

Crushed Peppermint Candy

Preparation

1. In a mug, combine Baileys Original Irish Cream and hot cocoa.

2. Garnish the top of the drink with crushed peppermint candy.