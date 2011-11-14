Larry the Cable Guy's Beanie Weanie Casserole

Give this recipe a try at your next tailgate -- extra napkins recommended.

Ingredients

1 package (16 oz) all-meat hot dogs

3 cans (15-1/2 oz) pork & beans, drained

1/3 cup bottled barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons light-brown sugar

1 package (8.5 oz) corn bread mix

1/3 cup milk

1 egg

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 13X9 inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the hot dogs and cook about 3 minutes per side until nicely browned. Remove to a cutting board and cut into 1/2-inch pieces on the bias. In a large bowl, mix together hot dogs, beans, barbecue sauce and brown sugar. Spoon into the prepared baking dish. Prepare corn bread following package directions, using milk and egg. Spread evenly over the top of the casserole. Bake for 45 minutes or until bubbly. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

