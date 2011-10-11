Cinnamon Toast Muffins:

I remember when I barely had time to sprinkle cinnamon and sugar on toast for my boys before they headed out the door to school. Well, now I like to fix ’em these delicious, tender muffins dipped in butter and cinnamon sugar whenever I get the chance. They have a flavor reminiscent of those helter-skelter mornings. Isn’t it amazing the things you end up looking back on fondly?

MAKES 12 MUFFINS

Muffins

3 cups all-purpose flour

21/2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons buttermilk

8 tablespoons (1 stick) plus 2 tablespoons

(1/4 stick) butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

2 large eggs

Coating

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

8 to 12 tablespoons (1 to 11/2 stickes) butter,

melted

1. To make the muffins: Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a 12-cup muffin tin with butter, oil,

or cooking spray and dust with flour.

2. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt, nutmeg, and baking soda. In

a small bowl, whisk together the milk and buttermilk.

3. In the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a handheld

mixer, cream the butter and sugar together at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.

Beat in the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each egg is added to thoroughly combine.

4. With the mixer at low speed, beat one-fourth of the flour mixture into the butter mixture.

Beat in one-third of the milk mixture. Add the rest of the two mixtures, alternating the dry and

wet ingredients, ending with the dry ingredients. Take care not to overmix. You just want the ingredients

to come together.

5. Scrape the batter into the prepared muffin

tin, filling the cups just to the rim with batter.

Bake until lightly golden and firm to the touch,

about 20 minutes. Let the muffins cool in the pan

for 5 minutes, then remove them and transfer to a

wire rack set on a baking sheet.

6. To prepare the coating: In a small bowl, combine

the sugar and cinnamon. Brush each muffin

top generously with the melted butter. Then

sprinkle generously with the cinnamon sugar and

watch them come running to the kitchen.