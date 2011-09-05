Fine Dining in Your Backyard: Delmonico's Shares Their Recipes

Delmonico's Steak With Tabasco Chipotle Marinade

Ingredients

2 20 oz. Delmonico's Ribeye Steaks

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Ingredients for marinade

1 teaspoon Tabasco Chipotle Sauce

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 Shallot finely chopped

1 tablespoon roasted garlic puree

1/4 cup red wine

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/8 cup golden honey

Steak Preparation

Pre-season steak with salt & pepper on both sides one hour before cooking

Let steak get to room temperature before placing on the grill

Brush marinade on both sides of the steak before placing on grill

For medium rare (400+ degrees), grill for 5 minutes on one side to char, flip, and grill for 4 minutes on opposite side

Brush marinade on both sides before removing cooked steak from grill

Marinade Preparation

Combine Tabasco Chipotle Sauce, olive oil, chopped shallot, roasted garlic puree, red wine, seas salt, pepper, golden honey in a bowl and whisk until smooth

Sweet and Spicy Corn on the Cob

Ingredients

2 corn on the cobs in husk

2 teaspoons original Tabasco® brand pepper sauce

½ cup sweet butter

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

4 tablespoons golden honey

Corn Preparation

Grill corn in the husk over moderate flame for 30 minutes, charring the husk

After corn is cooked, remove husk and brush with sweet and spicy glaze

Grill corn an additional 2-3 minutes

Glaze Preparation

Soften butter to room temperature

Combine, Tabasco brand pepper sauce, butter, lime juice, salt, pepper and honey, whisk until smooth

Swordfish with Charred Peach Relish

Ingredients

2 8oz. boneless swordfish steaks

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil for fish

2 peaches, pitted, cut in half

2 tablespoons freshly chopped cilantro

1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

1/2 red onion finely chopped

3 limesfreshly squeezed

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh red pepper chopped

Swordfish Preparation

Brush olive oil on both sides of swordfish steaks and place on grill

Grill swordfish for 5 minutes on one side and 3 minutes on the other side

Charred Peach Relish Preparation

Brush peaches with olive oil, salt and pepper, place upside down on grill until lightly charred. Be careful not to let peaches get too soft

Combine salt, pepper, olive oil, peaches cilantro, jalapeno, onion, lime juice and red pepper in a bowl and mix