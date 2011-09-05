Fine Dining in Your Backyard: Delmonico's Shares Their Recipes
Delmonico's Steak With Tabasco Chipotle Marinade
Ingredients
2 20 oz. Delmonico's Ribeye Steaks
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
Ingredients for marinade
1 teaspoon Tabasco Chipotle Sauce
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 Shallot finely chopped
1 tablespoon roasted garlic puree
1/4 cup red wine
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1/8 cup golden honey
Steak Preparation
Pre-season steak with salt & pepper on both sides one hour before cooking
Let steak get to room temperature before placing on the grill
Brush marinade on both sides of the steak before placing on grill
For medium rare (400+ degrees), grill for 5 minutes on one side to char, flip, and grill for 4 minutes on opposite side
Brush marinade on both sides before removing cooked steak from grill
Marinade Preparation
Combine Tabasco Chipotle Sauce, olive oil, chopped shallot, roasted garlic puree, red wine, seas salt, pepper, golden honey in a bowl and whisk until smooth
Sweet and Spicy Corn on the Cob
Ingredients
2 corn on the cobs in husk
2 teaspoons original Tabasco® brand pepper sauce
½ cup sweet butter
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
4 tablespoons golden honey
Corn Preparation
Grill corn in the husk over moderate flame for 30 minutes, charring the husk
After corn is cooked, remove husk and brush with sweet and spicy glaze
Grill corn an additional 2-3 minutes
Glaze Preparation
Soften butter to room temperature
Combine, Tabasco brand pepper sauce, butter, lime juice, salt, pepper and honey, whisk until smooth
Swordfish with Charred Peach Relish
Ingredients
2 8oz. boneless swordfish steaks
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil for fish
2 peaches, pitted, cut in half
2 tablespoons freshly chopped cilantro
1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped
1/2 red onion finely chopped
3 limesfreshly squeezed
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh red pepper chopped
Swordfish Preparation
Brush olive oil on both sides of swordfish steaks and place on grill
Grill swordfish for 5 minutes on one side and 3 minutes on the other side
Charred Peach Relish Preparation
Brush peaches with olive oil, salt and pepper, place upside down on grill until lightly charred. Be careful not to let peaches get too soft
Combine salt, pepper, olive oil, peaches cilantro, jalapeno, onion, lime juice and red pepper in a bowl and mix