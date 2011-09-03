Southern Hospitality's Labor Day Weekend Barbecue

Pulled Pork Sandwich

(Makes 8 sandwiches)

Ingredients

4 Pounds Smoked, Pulled Pork Shoulder

12 oz Southern Hospitality BBQ sauce

8 oz Cole slaw

8 sliced Hamburger buns

3 oz warm water

Method

1. "Pull" the warm smoked pork using a fork. You want to shred it but not too finely

2. Toss the shredded pork shoulder with 3oz warm water and 6oz BBQ Sauce

3. Place 8 oz sauced, pulled pork on a bun.

4. Top with 1 oz of coleslaw and a squirt of BBQ sauce

5. Place crown of bun on top.

6. Assemble sandwiches on a decorative platter and enjoy

Southern Hospitality Burger

(Yields four burgers)

Ingredients

2 pounds 80/20 ground chuck

2 oz Southern Hospitality BBQ spice rub or Salt & Pepper

4 Hamburger Buns

4 oz medium spicy BBQ sauce

8 Slices Cheddar Cheese

8 Slices thick Cut, high quality bacon

1 can pan spray

Sliced Tomato

Sliced Red Onion

4 crisp leaves of Green leaf lettuce

Method

1. Patty meat into 4 8oz patties...make sure that patties are no thicker in the middle than they are on the sides (otherwise they will plump into balls rather than patties)

2. Generously season with BBQ Rub or Salt and Pepper

3. Place burgers on an hot oiled grill

4. Cook for 5 minutes and then flip (NEVER SMASH DOWN YOUR BURGER)

5. Cook for another 5 minutes, Flip and add two slices of cheese per burger...top with crispy bacon.

6. Cover Grill and cook for another 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.

7. Serve on a toasted bun and garnish with a drizzle of BBQ sauce, Red onion, a Slice of RIPE tomato, and green leaf lettuce.

Beale Street BBQ Chicken

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

Two whole chickens quartered

6 oz BBQ Rub

4 oz medium-spicy BBQ sauce

12 oz coleslaw

4 pieces cornbread

Method

1. Generously rub the Chicken quarters with BBQ Rub

2. Place in smokers set to 225 degrees (smoke with fragrant woods like hickory, cherry, apple, or peach). Smoke until internal temperature reaches 170 degrees (about 1:40).

3. Remove smoked chicken from smoker and place on a hot grill. Basted chicken liberally with BBQ sauce, cook for a few minutes, baste again and flip chicken. Grill and baste until chicken is crispy and the sauce in nicely caramelized.

4. Serve with Coleslaw and cornbread

Grilled Bone In Strip Steak

Ingredients

4 16 oz Bone in Strip Steaks

4 oz clarified butter

Salt and Pepper to taste

2 bunches Watercress

2 oz hazelnut oil (or olive oil)

1.5 oz sherry vinaigrette

Method

1. Allow steaks to warm to room temperature

2. Brush with clarified butter

3. Season liberally with salt and pepper

4. Place on grill, and cook for 5 minutes, Flip steaks and allow to cook for another 5-7 minutes or until they reach the desired doneness.

5. Mix oil, vinegar, and salt and pepper in small bowl.

6. Toss cleaned watercress with vinaigrette

7. Plate steaks and drizzle with a bit of clarified butter

8. Garnish with a petit watercress salad

Dry Rubbed Memphis-Style Ribs

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

2 cleaned racks of spareribs (skin and chine bone removed)

6 oz BBQ Spice Rub

Method

1. Rub each rack of ribs with a generous amount of Dry Rub.

2. Load into smoker set to 225 degrees and cook for approximately 3.5hr or until the rack bends, but does not break. Smoke using fragrant wood such as hickory, apple, cherry, or peach.

3. When Ribs are cooked, cut the racks in half using a chef knive.

4. Place each half rack on a hot grill and season with Dry BBQ spice rub. Cook and season on both sides until the exterior of the ribs are nicely caramelized.

5. Serve as is, or cut into individual ribs

6. BBQ sauce is not traditionally served with Dry Rubbed Ribs, buts doing so isn't a crime either.

901derful (makes 6 drinks)

Ingredients

36 raspberries

1 Bunch of fresh mint

3 oz Agave Nectar

12 oz 901 Tequila

3 oz Fresh Squeezed Orange juice

Ice

For Each Drink

Muddle 6 raspberries and four sprigs of fresh mint in a mixing glass add 1 oz of 50% Agave nectar solution, add the juice of 1 lime, add 2 oz of 901 Tequila. Shake vigorously and serve in a pilsner glass on the rocks...float ½ oz of fresh squeezed OJ.

Garnish with mint sprig and a slice of lime.