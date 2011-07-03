Chef Erik Blauberg, owner and CEO of EKB Restaurant Consulting, shows you how to barbecue on a budget.

Chicken Rub

Ingredients

1 cup coriander

1 cup fennel

1 cup white pepper

1 TBS cumin

Steak Rub

Ingredients

3 TBS black pepper

4 TBS fresh parsley

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 TBS paprika

1 tsp cayenne

1 tsp onion powder

Spicy Pork Rub

Ingredients

1 TBS Fresh ground black pepper

1 tsp Cayenne pepper

2 TBS Chile powder

2 TBS Ground coriander seed

1 TBS Dark brown sugar (granulated)

1 TBS Dried oregano

4 TBS Spanish paprika

3 TBS Kosher salt

1 TBS Ground white pepper

Yields 1 cup

Argentinean Chimichurri Steak Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup water

1TBS Sea salt

1 head garlic (Peeled and minced)

1 cup packed flat-leaf parsley leaves (finely chopped)

1 cup fresh oregano leaves (finely chopped)

2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Method

Dissolve the salt into the water by bringing the two together to a boil. Remove from the heat place into a container. Place the container into a bowl of ice to cool.

Place the garlic into a medium bowl. Add the parsley, oregano and the red pepper flakes. Whisk in the red wine vinegar and then the olive oil. Add the salt water Cover and place in refrigerator. Chimichurri is best prepared at least 1 day in advance, so that the flavors have a chance to build. The chimichurri can be kept refrigerated for up to 2 to 3 weeks.

Yields 2 cups

Serve with your favorite steak or chop

Special Beef Marinade

Ingredients

2 cups olive oil (pomace)

2 cups canola oil

1/2 cup lemon thyme (chopped)

1/3 cup marjoram (chopped)

2 sprigs rosemary (chopped)

1 cup papaya (peeled, chopped)

2 limes (cut into small pieces)

6 juniper berries (whole)

8 black pepper corns (whole)

1 bay leaf

2 kaffir leaves (optional)

2 cloves garlic (whole)

Method

In a mixing bowl combine all of the ingredients mix together.

Place your steak into the marinade, mix so that the oil is covering the steak then place into a refrigerator and marinate 24- 48 hours. Remove from the marinade when ready to cook.

Yields 1 quart (enough to marinade 3 lbs of steak)

Classic American Steak Sauce

Ingredients

1/4 cup Coleman's dry mustard (packed)

1/8 cup White vinegar

2 1/4 cups Tomato ketchup

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

Method

Place dry mustard into a mixing bowl along with the white vinegar. Whisk together until this becomes a smooth paste. There should be no lumps evident.

Stir in the ketchup and the Dijon mustard mix well.

Refrigerate for one hour serve on your burger or with your favorite steak.

Yields 8 servings

Citrus Zest Marinade

Great for fish

Ingredients

1/2 tsp salt

4 tsp lime juice (fresh)

4 tsp lemon juice (fresh)

6 tbs olive oil

8 tsp grape seed oil

Finely grated zest of 1 lime

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

Finely grated zest of 1 orange

1 tsp grated ginger

Method

Dissolve the salt into the lemon and limejuice.

Whisk while adding the olive oil and grape seed oil.

When finished add the oil, whisk in the zest of lime, lemon, orange and ginger.

Yields 1 cup

Mustard Dipping Sauce

Ingredients

1 TBS Dijon mustard

1/2 cup Seville orange and coriander marmalade

1 tsp Grated ginger

Fresh ground pepper to taste

1 TBS Chives (thinly sliced)

Seville Orange and Coriander Marmalade

Ingredients

1/2 lb Seville oranges or tangerines

1/2 lemon

2 cups water

1 1/2 cups sugar granulated

1 TBS coriander seed (fresh ground)

1 TBS triple sec

3 TBS pomegranate seeds

Method

Cut the oranges and lemons in half. Remove the seed and reserve. Place the seeds into a cheesecloth and tie. Slice the citrus into thin slices.

Place the citrus and seeds into a bowl with water. Let it sit overnight, weigh down the citrus with a plate.

Place the citrus and water into a sauce pan, bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes to 1 hour (or until the orange rind is soft and the mixture is reduced by half.)

Next add the sugar to the pan. Slowly return to a boil. Stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Skim well, and then stir in the coriander seed.

Boil the mixture rapidly for 10 to 15 minutes or until the jelling point 105 C (220F) is reached. Remove from the heat, let the fruit settle for a few minutes. Add the liquor and stir. When ready to serve stir in the pomegranate seed.

Yields 1 cup