Barbecue on a Budget
Chef Erik Blauberg, owner and CEO of EKB Restaurant Consulting, shows you how to barbecue on a budget.
Chicken Rub
Ingredients
1 cup coriander
1 cup fennel
1 cup white pepper
1 TBS cumin
Steak Rub
Ingredients
3 TBS black pepper
4 TBS fresh parsley
1 tsp granulated garlic
1 TBS paprika
1 tsp cayenne
1 tsp onion powder
Spicy Pork Rub
Ingredients
1 TBS Fresh ground black pepper
1 tsp Cayenne pepper
2 TBS Chile powder
2 TBS Ground coriander seed
1 TBS Dark brown sugar (granulated)
1 TBS Dried oregano
4 TBS Spanish paprika
3 TBS Kosher salt
1 TBS Ground white pepper
Yields 1 cup
Argentinean Chimichurri Steak Sauce
Ingredients
1 cup water
1TBS Sea salt
1 head garlic (Peeled and minced)
1 cup packed flat-leaf parsley leaves (finely chopped)
1 cup fresh oregano leaves (finely chopped)
2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
Method
Dissolve the salt into the water by bringing the two together to a boil. Remove from the heat place into a container. Place the container into a bowl of ice to cool.
Place the garlic into a medium bowl. Add the parsley, oregano and the red pepper flakes. Whisk in the red wine vinegar and then the olive oil. Add the salt water Cover and place in refrigerator. Chimichurri is best prepared at least 1 day in advance, so that the flavors have a chance to build. The chimichurri can be kept refrigerated for up to 2 to 3 weeks.
Yields 2 cups
Serve with your favorite steak or chop
Special Beef Marinade
Ingredients
2 cups olive oil (pomace)
2 cups canola oil
1/2 cup lemon thyme (chopped)
1/3 cup marjoram (chopped)
2 sprigs rosemary (chopped)
1 cup papaya (peeled, chopped)
2 limes (cut into small pieces)
6 juniper berries (whole)
8 black pepper corns (whole)
1 bay leaf
2 kaffir leaves (optional)
2 cloves garlic (whole)
Method
In a mixing bowl combine all of the ingredients mix together.
Place your steak into the marinade, mix so that the oil is covering the steak then place into a refrigerator and marinate 24- 48 hours. Remove from the marinade when ready to cook.
Yields 1 quart (enough to marinade 3 lbs of steak)
Classic American Steak Sauce
Ingredients
1/4 cup Coleman's dry mustard (packed)
1/8 cup White vinegar
2 1/4 cups Tomato ketchup
1/4 cup Dijon mustard
Method
Place dry mustard into a mixing bowl along with the white vinegar. Whisk together until this becomes a smooth paste. There should be no lumps evident.
Stir in the ketchup and the Dijon mustard mix well.
Refrigerate for one hour serve on your burger or with your favorite steak.
Yields 8 servings
Citrus Zest Marinade
Great for fish
Ingredients
1/2 tsp salt
4 tsp lime juice (fresh)
4 tsp lemon juice (fresh)
6 tbs olive oil
8 tsp grape seed oil
Finely grated zest of 1 lime
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
Finely grated zest of 1 orange
1 tsp grated ginger
Method
Dissolve the salt into the lemon and limejuice.
Whisk while adding the olive oil and grape seed oil.
When finished add the oil, whisk in the zest of lime, lemon, orange and ginger.
Yields 1 cup
Mustard Dipping Sauce
Ingredients
1 TBS Dijon mustard
1/2 cup Seville orange and coriander marmalade
1 tsp Grated ginger
Fresh ground pepper to taste
1 TBS Chives (thinly sliced)
Seville Orange and Coriander Marmalade
Ingredients
1/2 lb Seville oranges or tangerines
1/2 lemon
2 cups water
1 1/2 cups sugar granulated
1 TBS coriander seed (fresh ground)
1 TBS triple sec
3 TBS pomegranate seeds
Method
Cut the oranges and lemons in half. Remove the seed and reserve. Place the seeds into a cheesecloth and tie. Slice the citrus into thin slices.
Place the citrus and seeds into a bowl with water. Let it sit overnight, weigh down the citrus with a plate.
Place the citrus and water into a sauce pan, bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes to 1 hour (or until the orange rind is soft and the mixture is reduced by half.)
Next add the sugar to the pan. Slowly return to a boil. Stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Skim well, and then stir in the coriander seed.
Boil the mixture rapidly for 10 to 15 minutes or until the jelling point 105 C (220F) is reached. Remove from the heat, let the fruit settle for a few minutes. Add the liquor and stir. When ready to serve stir in the pomegranate seed.
Yields 1 cup