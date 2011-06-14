The Deen Brothers' Sizzling Steak Recipes

Jamie and Bobby Dean fire up the grill for 'Fox & Friends'!

The Deen Brothers' 'Hearty' Steak Salad

Serves 2

Prep time 10 mins

Cook time 10 mins

Difficulty -- Easy

Wine Pairing -- Beringer Founders' Estate Chardonnay

Tip -- Remember to let your steak rest for 8-10 minutes before serving, as it will continue to cook (usually another 5º F) after you take it off the grill

Ingredients

2 (10 ounce) rib eye steaks

Kosher Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For Hearty Chopped Salad

2 cups chopped Foxy Romaine Hearts

2 hearts of palm, chopped

1/4 cup quartered grape tomatoes

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon olive oil

Method

Allow steaks to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Heat outdoor grill or indoor grill pan to high heat. Season steaks with salt and pepper just before placing on the hot grill. Grill on one side for 3-4 minutes prior to turning. Flip, and grill on the other side for another 3-4 minutes. Move to a cooler side of the grill and continue to cook until required doneness is checked using a meat thermometer.

Rare -- 120º F

Medium-rare -- 125-130ºF

Medium -- 130-135ºF

Medium-well -- 135-140ºF

Well -- 140ºF and above

Cover the steaks loosely with foil and allow them to rest for 8-10 minutes before serving. Top each steak with Hearty Chopped Salad (recipe below) and serve.

For Hearty Chopped Salad

In a medium mixing bowl, toss together all ingredients.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

The Deen Brothers' Twice Steaked Potatoes

Serves 4

Prep time 15 mins

Cook time 1 1/4 hours

Difficulty -- Easy

Wine Pairing -- Beringer Founders' Estate Merlot

Tip -- If you're in a bind for time, microwave the potatoes on high for 15 minutes

Ingredients

4 large russet potatoes, cleaned and pierced all over with a fork

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup warm milk

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1 strip steak, very thinly sliced

2 tablespoons Lea and Perrins Worcestershire sauce

1 cup sliced button mushrooms

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Place sliced steak and Lea and Perrins Worcestershire sauce in a zip top bag. Massage sauce into steak and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 400ºF. Rub potatoes with 1 tablespoon olive oil and place directly on the middle rack of the oven. Cook for 1 hour or until the potatoes are cooked through. Allow to cool.

Reduce oven to 350ºF. In a large skillet over medium high heat, add remaining olive oil. Add sliced steak and cook through (about 4 minutes). Stir in mushrooms and cook until browned. Set aside. Once the potatoes are cool to the touch, slice the top third (lengthwise) off each potato and scoop out the insides leaving a 1/4″ potato on the skin. Place the scooped out potato in a medium mixing bowl with the butter and warm milk. Mash with a potato masher or use a hand mixer to reach desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in green onion and steak and mushroom mixture. Fill each scooped out potato shell with the mashed potato mixture. Sprinkle each potato with shredded cheddar cheese. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the potatoes are heated through.

-- Celebrity chefs Jamie and Bobby Deen host the 2nd Annual Beringer Vineyards Great Steak Challenge. Click here for more info